CariCRIS maintains ‘high’ creditworthiness ratings of JMMB Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
CariCRIS maintains ‘high’ creditworthiness ratings of JMMB Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Taxi driver whose door hit cop charged with attempted murder

Toll-free travel on May Pen to Williamsfield highway extended

‘NCIS’ actor Michael Weatherly in ‘tropical wonderland’ Jamaica

Elderly ex-cop and wife shot dead in St Thomas yard

2023 Wrap-up: 10 moments in politics in Jamaica

CariCRIS maintains ‘high’ creditworthiness ratings of JMMB

Poll: How did you utilise your Christmas bonus?

What’s Cooking? Lasco BBQ Roasted Butter Beans

JN scholar uses art to unwind

Cops say Melissa Silvera’s murder probe ‘sensitive’

Saturday Dec 30

17°C
Business
Loop News

11 hrs ago – Updated

JMMB Group CEO Keith Duncan

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Regional ratings agency, Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS) has maintained the regional scale issuer ratings assigned to JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) of CariA- (Regional Local Currency) and CariBBB+ (Regional Foreign Currency) and jmAA- (Local Currency Rating) and jmA+ (Foreign Currency Rating) on the Jamaica national scale.

The regional scale ratings indicate ‘good creditworthiness’ of JMMB Group compared to other similar entities in the Caribbean. While, on the national scale ratings, the regional financial conglomerate has been assigned a ‘high level of creditworthiness,’, according to a statement issued by CariCRIS earlier this month (December).

“The ratings of the Group continue to reflect its strong brand equity and long history of operations in the Jamaican securities industry. The Group’s strong brand has facilitated its expansion into the wider Caribbean region and positioned it as an emerging player. (Additionally), the Group’s ratings also reflect its well-diversified asset portfolio, characterised by good asset quality and good financial performance, notwithstanding a 45.9 per cent decline in (profit after tax) PAT over the last financial year. Furthermore, JMMBGL’s governance structure, risk management practices and capitalization remain robust,” the statement outlined.

The rating agency also assigned a stable outlook, based on the expectation that over the next 12-15 months the Group is likely to continue to record good financial performance and capitalisation levels. Additionally, the continued recovery of the Jamaican economy is expected to positively impact the Group’s performance. 

Keith Duncan, JMMB Group CEO in responding to the positive review from CariCRIS, said: “These ratings underscore the company’s stable foundation and solid diversification strategy, bolstered by our SMART growth initiatives that continue to add shareholder value and we expect it to further strengthen investor confidence, over the long-term.” Adding, “We remain committed to serving our clients with best interest and providing innovative financial solutions that meet their needs. Our talented and dedicated team has driven our win-win partnerships, enabling us to maintain credible financial performance, even in challenging times.”  

The affirmed ratings, CariCRIS said, were, however, tempered by the group’s funding base which is characterized by moderate concentration in repurchase agreements (repo) instruments, contributing to assets/liabilities mismatches, coupled with the prevailing economic conditions in the territories in which the Group operates.

Related Articles

Business

December 21, 2023 09:12 PM

Business

November 5, 2021 11:46 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Taxi driver whose door hit cop charged with attempted murder

Christmas

Sip with Loop: With sorrel aplenty, let’s make a margarita!

Jamaica News

Toll-free travel on May Pen to Williamsfield highway extended

More From

Jamaica News

Elderly ex-cop and wife shot dead in St Thomas yard

An elderly couple was shot and killed by unknown assailants at their home in Newland district, Yallahs, St Thomas, on Thursday.
The deceased are 71-year-old Valin Strachan, a former police officer,

See also

Jamaica News

Uncle killed after intervening in nephew’s dispute with woman

Twenty-nine-year-old Ricardo Rhomes, a chef of Rose Heights, St James, was charged with murder in connection with the death of his uncle on Boxing Day.
Rhomes was charged with the murder of 55-year

Jamaica News

Taxi driver whose door hit cop charged with attempted murder

A 33-year-old taxi operator who allegedly attempted to hit a policeman with a motor car on Knutsford Boulevard in Kingston 5 on November 9 has been charged with attempted murder.
He is Peter Jo

Jamaica News

Another man detained in murder of politician’s daughter, her mom

The police have confirmed that another man has been detained in connection with the kidnapping and murder conspiracy that claimed the lives of the 10-month-old daughter of the Member of Parliament

Jamaica News

11-year-old boy drowns in Rio Cobre

The body of an 11-year-old boy was retrieved from a section of the Rio Cobre in Bog Walk, St Catherine, on Wednesday. 
The boy is suspected to have drowned in the river the previous day. 

Our Endz

KFC, OPM, Food for the Poor treat over 1,000 youth for Christmas

In the spirit of generosity and community outreach, Quick Service Restaurant leader Restaurants of Jamaica (KFC) has extended its commitment to the season of giving by contributing 1,200 meals to bene

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols