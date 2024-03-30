Carifta Games schedule: Sunday, March 31 – Day 2 Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Carifta Games schedule: Sunday, March 31 – Day 2 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Soldiers from Belize, Bahamas in Jamaica for military training

Brianna Lyston clocks wind-aided 10.87 at Battle on the Bayou

Carifta Games schedule: Sunday, March 31 – Day 2

Carifta Games: Nickecoy Bramwell breaks Usain Bolt’s 400m record

Uninspired Man United lucky to draw at Brentford in dramatic finish

Taurus pistol found hidden under tree during operation in Portmore

Over $9m worth of ganja seized in Portland operation

10-man Burnley hold Chelsea to 2-2 in English Premier League

Jamaica secure 2 gold medals in opening session of 51st Carifta Games

JCA’s contactless clearance process remains optional until notice

Sunday Mar 31

24°C
Loop Sports

3 hrs ago

Gary Card (2nd left) of Wolmer’s wins the Boys’ Under-20 200m final on the third and final day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Carifta Trials at the National Stadium on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Card will be in action at the 51st edition of the Carifta Games in Grenada today. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

In the heart of St George’s, Grenada, the 51st edition of the Carifta Games at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium, shifts gears to its pivotal second day on Sunday.

Jamaica, the defending champions with an impressive track record, have their sights set on securing their 38th consecutive title at this regional meet.

Viewers can catch the action live on SportsMax and the SportsMax App.

Don’t miss the schedule of Sunday’s events to stay tuned to the thrilling competition.

Morning Session

8:00: 110m Hurdles Octathlon Boys – Event 58:03: Javelin Throw U-20 Girls Final (600g)8:08: Long Jump Heptathlon Girls – Event 58:12: Shot Put U-20 Girls Final (4kg)8:15: 200m U-17 Girls Heats8:35: 200m U-17 Boys Heats8:55: 200m U-20 Girls Heats9:15 – 200m U20 Boys Heats9:30 – High Jump Ocathlon  Boys9:38 – Javelin Throw Heptathlon Girls9:40 – 800m U17 Girls Semi-Finals9:52 – 800m U17 Boys Semi-Finals10:04 – 800m Girls Semi-Finals10:16 – 800m U20 Boys Semi-Finals10:30 – 400m Hurdles U17 Girls Semi-Finals10:40 – 400m Hurldes U20 Girls Semi-Finals10:50 – 400m Hurdles U17 Boys Semi-Finals11:00 – 400m Hurdles U20 Boys Semi-Finals

Afternoon Session2:00: 4x100m Relay U-17 Girls Semi-Finals2:05: High Jump U-17 Boys Final2:10: 4x100m Relay U-17 Boys Semi-Finals2:15: Long Jump U-17 Girls Final2:20: 4x100m Relay U-20 Girls Semi-Finals2:25: Javelin Octathlon Boys – Event 7 (800g)2:30: 4x100m Relay U-20 Boys Semi-Finals2:35: Shot Put U-17 Boys Finals (5kg)2:40: Medal Ceremonies2:50: 400m Hurdles U-17 Girls Finals (0.76m)3:00: 400m Hurdles U-20 Girls Finals (0.76m)3:10: 400m Hurdles U-17 Boys Finals (0.84m)3:20: 400m Hurdles U-20 Boys Finals (0.91m)3:25: Medal Ceremonies3:35: 200m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals3:50: 200m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals4:05: 200m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals4:20: 200m U-20 Boys Semi-Final4:33: High Jump U-20 Boys Finals4:38: Javelin Throw U-20 Boys Final4:40: 800m Heptathlon Girls – Event 7 (800g)4:45: Triple Jump U-17 Boys Final4:50: 1500m Octathlon Boys – Event 85:00: 3000m Open Division Girls Final5:05: Medal Ceremonies5:20: 3000m U-17 Boys Final5:25: Medal Ceremonies5:40: 4x100m Relay U-17 Girls Finals5:50: 4x100m Relay U-17 Boys Finals6:00: 4x100m Relay U-20 Girls Finals6:10: 4x100m Relay U-20 Boys Finals6:20: 4x400m Mixed Relay (Open) Finals6:25: Medal Ceremonies

Related Articles

Sport

March 31, 2024 02:22 AM

Sport

March 30, 2024 06:20 PM

Sport

April 11, 2023 06:57 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Soldiers from Belize, Bahamas in Jamaica for military training

Sport

Brianna Lyston clocks wind-aided 10.87 at Battle on the Bayou

Lifestyle

A word for women and girls: Don’t count yourself out!

More From

Sport

Carifta Games: Nickecoy Bramwell breaks Usain Bolt’s 400m record

See also

Jamaica lead comfortably in the medal standings as they head into day two on Sunday, boasting a total of 28 medals, including 12 gold

Jamaica News

Quick-draw cop sends robbers bolting, leaving their ‘piece’ and ‘ride’

Gunmen who pounced upon a man as he sat in his car were surprised when the would-be victim turned out to be an off-duty policeman who repelled their attack and forced them to flee, leaving their weapo

Sport

Jamaica secure 2 gold medals in opening session of 51st Carifta Games

Jamaica secured two gold medals during the morning session of day one at the 51st Carifta Games at the Kirani James Stadium in St George’s, Grenada on Saturday.
Zavien Bernard of Hydel High clinch

Sport

Carifta Games schedule: Saturday, March 30 – Day 1

The 51st edition of the highly anticipated Carifta Games is set to begin today at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St George’s, Grenada. This prestigious event will welcome approximately 700 athle

Sport

Shericka Jackson confirmed for Stockholm Diamond League

World 200m champion Shericka Jackson will be in Wanda Diamond League action in Stockholm on June 2 with the series champion set to compete at the BAUHAUS Galan.
Jamaican sprint star Jackson made Di

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Cold front and cooler temperatures for Easter weekend

Jamaicans should expect cooler temperatures this Easter weekend, as a cold front is projected to move across the island tonight into Saturday morning.
The cold front is projected to follow a pre-fr

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols