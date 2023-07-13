Carl Brown calls for urgent action in football development Loop Jamaica

Former head coach of the Jamaica national football team, Carl Brown, has voiced his concern over the lack of seriousness towards the development of football in the country.

Brown criticised the reliance on school football as the primary avenue for player development and called for the private sector and government to step up their efforts.

“Development has been solely dependent on school football in this country for far too long,” Brown expressed. “It’s time for the private sectors and government to stop the talking and start taking action.”

Brown emphasised that football can serve as an alternative to the prevalent issue of gun violence in Jamaica. “Poor people are resorting to crime because we are not offering them any alternative,” he explained. “We need to provide options, and football can be one of them.”

The former coach, who played a significant role in the 1994 football program alongside technical director Brazilian Rene Simoes, which resulted in the Reggae Boyz’ successful qualification for the 1998 World Cup, expressed his disappointment at the team’s subsequent inability to secure qualification for the tournament.

While the Reggae Boyz have struggled to replicate their past success, the Reggae Girlz have successfully qualified for back-to-back Women’s World Cup tournaments. The team represented Jamaica in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France and is set to compete in the upcoming tournament in New Zealand and Australia.