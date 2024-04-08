Carnival garbage ‘simply intolerable’; mayor to meet with organisers Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Carnival garbage ‘simply intolerable’; mayor to meet with organisers Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Construction worker gunned down at home, man injured

‘Bar robbers’ caught; gun, loot recovered by quick-acting cops

Carnival garbage ‘simply intolerable’; mayor to meet with organisers

Carnival in Jamaica ‘tiring, but very nice’ for Costa Rican

Green gives support to proposed Agri Linkages Fair in St James

Project STAR establishes homework centre in Parade Gardens

Sykes hails Appeal Court president who is set to retire this summer

What time is the 2024 solar eclipse?

Salada brings non-dairy latte beverage to market

Jamaica hosts radio broadcasts with ‘come back’ message

Monday Apr 08

24°C
Carnival
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Mayor of Kingston says carnival garbage ‘simply intolerable’

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, has expressed shock and disappointment at the amount of garbage that littered the streets of the Corporate Area along the routes used for Carnival Road March.

The mayor toured the carnival routes on Monday in response to concerns raised by residents and business operators.

He has since summoned all the organisers of the major event to an urgent meeting at 1pm Tuesday, April  9.

The meeting is to discuss the littering with a view to developing a permanent solution for such events.

“The level of post-carnival garbage is simply intolerable. For those who much is given, much is expected. They had the full run of a large section of the city, and for such gracious accommodation, they should have done a much better job of cleaning up their garbage after the event,” the mayor said. 

Swaby emphasised that any such future courtesies will have to factor greater responsibility for solid waste disposal after the event. 

He said he is determined to create and maintain a culture of cleanliness in the Corporate area and has already held meetings with the NSWMA and other stakeholders to heighten awareness and introduce practical measures to improve solid waste collection and disposal.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Construction worker gunned down at home, man injured

Jamaica News

‘Bar robbers’ caught; gun, loot recovered by quick-acting cops

Carnival

Carnival garbage ‘simply intolerable’; mayor to meet with organisers

More From

Jamaica News

Woman gunned down in Westmoreland, man injured

Detectives assigned to the Westmoreland Criminal Investigations Branch have commenced a probe into Saturday night’s shooting death of a woman and the injury of a man in Brighton district, Little Londo

Jamaica News

See also

Two Cuban women reported missing in Montego Bay

Two Cuban women of Sewell Avenue, Great Hill Manor in Montego Bay, St James, have gone missing. One of them has been missing since April 3 and the other has been missing since March 15.
They are Ca

Carnival

Carnival in Jamaica ‘tiring, but very nice’ for Costa Rican

Tiring, but very nice, that’s how one Costa Rican woman who chipped down the road with Yard Mas for Carnival Road March described the annual event in Jamaica on Sunday.
It is her second time in Jam

Carnival

Loop Lens: Revellers roll out for Carnival in Jamaica

American online streamer Adin Ross, actor Michael Rainey Jr among them

World News

Americans wait for solar eclipse but clouds may spoil the view

Millions of spectators along a narrow corridor stretching from Mexico to the US to Canada eagerly awaited Monday’s celestial sensation — a total eclipse of the sun — even as forecasters called for clo

World News

New York City’s skyscrapers built to withstand most earthquakes

The ground rumbled Friday beneath New York City, home to famous skyscrapers like the Empire State Building and One World Trade Centre. Though buildings that can reach above 100 stories might seem espe

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols