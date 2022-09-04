Carpenter, female vendor shot dead in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

A carpenter and a female vendor were shot and killed in separate incidents by gunmen in the Eight Miles area of Bull Bay, St Andrew on Friday.

The deceased are 50-year-old Lennox Smikle, alias ‘Zacky’, a carpenter of Evan’s Lane; and 37-year-old Tafina Thomas, a vendor, both of Eight Miles in Bull Bay.

Reports are that about 9:36 pm, gunmen approached Smikle along Rasta Lane in the community and opened gunfire, hitting him to the upper body.

Shortly after, gunmen went to Thomas’ house, where they kicked open the door and shot her several times.

The police were alerted and the injured persons were taken to hospital, where Smikle died.

Thomas later succumbed to her injuries.

The police are probing the developments.