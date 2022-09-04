Carpenter, female vendor shot dead in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Carpenter, female vendor shot dead in St Andrew Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mighty Sparrow baptised in New York

Carpenter, female vendor shot dead in St Andrew

COVID-19 deaths recorded amid 79 new cases, 17.4% positivity

Jamaica Customs making strides in tackling corruption, crime

Music video director, ‘Lumba’, dies suddenly

US ambassador to Russia leaves post as Ukraine war drags on

Challenges mount against Peru’s president, his family

Man shot dead while reportedly having shower at home in St Thomas

TODSS calls for members to refrain from disrupting new school term

Resurgent Man United beat Arsenal 3-1 for 4th straight win

Sunday Sep 04

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A carpenter and a female vendor were shot and killed in separate incidents by gunmen in the Eight Miles area of Bull Bay, St Andrew on Friday.

The deceased are 50-year-old Lennox Smikle, alias ‘Zacky’, a carpenter of Evan’s Lane; and 37-year-old Tafina Thomas, a vendor, both of Eight Miles in Bull Bay.

Reports are that about 9:36 pm, gunmen approached Smikle along Rasta Lane in the community and opened gunfire, hitting him to the upper body.

Shortly after, gunmen went to Thomas’ house, where they kicked open the door and shot her several times.

The police were alerted and the injured persons were taken to hospital, where Smikle died.

Thomas later succumbed to her injuries.

The police are probing the developments.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Mighty Sparrow baptised in New York

Jamaica News

Carpenter, female vendor shot dead in St Andrew

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths recorded amid 79 new cases, 17.4% positivity

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson upsets Fraser-Pryce in Brussels

World 200 metres champion Shericka Jackson pulled off an upset victory in the women’s 100m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
Jackson, who won the bronze medal at the T

See also

Lifestyle

With J’can KFC chicken, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, bury the hatchet

‘Jamaican KFC’ was the proverbial white flag for a truce between two Atlanta housewives

Jamaica News

15-year-old boy shot dead in Trench Town; area now tense

A 15-year-old boy was shot dead by gunmen in a section of Trench Town in South St Andrew on Friday night.
The decreased is Novado Maitland, otherwise called ‘Teflon’, a student of Tivoli Gardens H

Jamaica News

WRONG AND STRONG? Motorist in heated debate with cops over ticket

It is no secret that Jamaicans are a bold set of people.
Never afraid to speak out on issues that they are not in agreement with, so traffic debates with law enforcement officers&nbs

Jamaica News

Taxi operator from Rockfort reported missing

The Rockfort police are seeking your help in finding 56-year-old Spencer Curling, a taxi operator of Hyslope Avenue, Kingston 2 who has been missing since Friday, September 02.
He is of brown compl

Sport

VIDEO: Duplantis thinks he can beat Fraser-Pryce over 100m

US-born Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis thinks he can line up and win againST five-time World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
The current world record holder with a height of 6.21m made

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols