Carpenter slapped with drug charges after raid in Portland Loop Jamaica

A 47-year-old carpenter who pleaded guilty to breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act was fined JMD 450,000 or 9 months in prison at hard labour when he appeared before the Corporate Area Parish Court on Friday, January 5.

He is Mark Spencer, a carpenter of Newland district, Windsor Castle, Portland. Spencer was slapped with the fine by Parish Court Judge Mrs P Blake-Powell, following an April 23, 2021 incident in which 0.2 kilograms of cocaine was found in his possession after lawmen searched aToyota Succeed motor car Spencer was driving.

The find was made during an operation by the Narcotics Police on Mountain View Avenue, Kingston.

He was fined JMD 150,000 or 3 months imprisonment for possession of cocaine, and $300,000 or 6 months imprisonment for dealing in cocaine.