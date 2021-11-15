Carreras records $7.2 billion in sales over six months | Loop Jamaica

Craven A and Matterhorn brands of cigarettes made $1.9 billion profit for brand owners Carreras for the half-year ended September 2021 or 22 per cent more than in the 2020 period.

The profit came from $7.2 billion in sales for the six months, or 17 per cent more than in 2020.

Carreras will pay a dividend of 21 cents per stock to shareholders on record on November 26, which works out to be a 10 per cent annualized dividend yield.

The cigarette distributor said it is working to achieve a first-world modernised portfolio through the continued transformation of its brands.

“Our beloved ‘Craven A’ got a facelift with a bold and modern reimaging of the pack as well as Matterhorn with its new look of freshness. They continue to perform incredibly well within the marketplace and continue to be the leading sought-after brand,” said managing director Raoul Glynn about the results.

Though the cigarette distributor’s activations were dramatically scaled-down due to ongoing COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, Carreras said it found creative and safe ways to bring its brands to customers.

Carreras Limited is incorporated and domiciled in Jamaica and is a 50.4 per cent subsidiary of Rothmans Holdings (Caricom) Limited, which is incorporated in St Lucia. Its ultimate parent company is British American Tobacco, which is incorporated in the UK.