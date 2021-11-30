Carrick to lead United against Arsenal, Rangnick awaits visa | Loop Jamaica

Carrick to lead United against Arsenal, Rangnick awaits visa
date 2021-11-30
Carrick to lead United against Arsenal, Rangnick awaits visa

Manchester United’s caretaker manager Michael Carrick, 3rd left, shakes hands with Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay at the end of a Group F Champions League football match against Villarreal at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz).

Michael Carrick will lead Manchester United in the Premier League game against Arsenal on Thursday while manager Ralf Rangnick waits to secure a work visa.

Carrick was put in charge of the team on an interim basis following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Nov. 21 and has had two games at the helm — a 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League and a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League.

Rangnick was hired as manager until the end of the season on Monday. He was previously working in Russia as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow.

“While the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Carrick will continue at the helm,” United said Tuesday.

Source

