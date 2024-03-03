Case against alleged Old Harbour shooters moves to Gun Court Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
7 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The case against two men who allegedly fired shots at a man in Old Harbour, St Catherine last month, has been transferred to the Gun Court Division of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston. 

The development occurred when Brian Knight and his co-accused Jevaughn James appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court last week. 

The men are jointly charged with shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The clerk of court informed the court that the case file remains incomplete during the court proceedings.

The presiding judge subsequently transferred the matter to the Gun Court for mention on March 26, 2024.

Knight and James were subsequently remanded in custody. 

Reports are that on February 5, 2024, the two now accused men allegedly pounced upon the now complainant as he walked along Burke Road in Old Harbour, and fired shots at him. 

The man was able to escape unharmed and report the matter to the police. 

A probe was subsequently launched, which resulted in the arrest and charge of the two men.

