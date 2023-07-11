Case against men re foiled bar robbery in St Bess heads to ‘Circuit’ Loop Jamaica

Two men who have been implicated in an attempted robbery at a bar in Stephen’s Run in Nain, St Elizabeth in May of this year, are to make their first appearance in the parish’s Circuit Court on July 27.

Alwin Dawkins and Romario Smith are jointly charged with robbery, illegal possession of firearm and shooting with intent.

The men had their cases transferred to the St Elizabeth Circuit Court when they appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week.

They were further remanded in police custody.

According to police reports, on Saturday, May 6 at about 1:05 am, Dawkins, Smith and another man allegedly held up a bar in Stephen’s Run.

During the incident, the female bartender managed to escape when a licensed firearm holder reportedly challenged the men.

A shootout ensued between the firearm holder and the gunmen, and a police team later joined in the gun battle.

When the shooting subsided, the three men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and a pistol was seized.

The injured men were taken to the hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries.

Dawkins and Smith were treated and later charged with offences stemming from the incident.