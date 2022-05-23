Case file completed in relation to alleged cult church killer | Loop Jamaica

The prosecution has completed its case file in relation to the matter involving the man who charged with the murder of a woman during a deadly church ritual in St James last October.

The disclosure was made when accused Andre Ruddock appeared via Zoom in the Home Circuit Court on Thursday.

Ruddock, who was a member of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James, is charged with the murder of Tanika Gardener, who was employed to Appliance Traders Limited (ATL).

A forensic psychiatric evaluation that was ordered by the court, concluded that the accused man is fit to plea.

The detailed evaluation is said to contain, among other things, the accused man’s state of mind at the time of the controversial incident at the Montego Bay-based church.

During the virtual hearing of the matter, prosecutors informed that the post-mortem report and ballistics certificate are now in the possession of the crown, making the file complete.

As a result, the presiding judge, Justice Vinette Graham-Allen, set a plea and case management hearing for October 6.

Ruddock was remanded in custody until that time.

The nation was rocked by the bizarre ritual activities at the church headed by now-deceased controversial pastor, Kevin Smith. Two persons, including Gardener, actually died as a result of being purportedly sacrificed, while another was killed by the police during a standoff.

Police reports are that on Sunday, October 17, 2021, the congregants were gathered during the suspected ritual at the church on the instructions of Smith.

During the event at the church, Smith reportedly instructed a congregant to slit Gardener’s throat.

The individual refused, and Ruddock allegedly grabbed a knife that was on hand, and used it to slash the woman’s throat in the full view of other members of the church.

Another member of the church, Michael Brown, was killed during the night’s bizarre events, which culminated with an alleged shootout between members of the church and the police.

Another congregant, Kevaughn Palmer, who reportedly attacked the law enforcers with a knife, was shot and killed.

Many members of the church, including Smith and Ruddock, were subsequently arrested.

Ruddock was eventually transported to Kingston, where he was charged with murder.

Smith died in a motor vehicle crash on Monday, October 25 before he was charged.

A policeman, identified as Constable Orlando Irons, also died as a result of the crash on the Linstead bypass road in St Catherine.

The crash occurred when Ruddock and Smith were being taken by the police in cars from Montego Bay to Kingston, to which the matters that were to be laid against them in court were being transferred.