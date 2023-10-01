Case management hearing set for November 29 re MoBay ‘cult’ killing Loop Jamaica

Andre Ruddock, the man implicated in the killing of a woman during a deadly church ritual in St James in October 2021, is to return to the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston for a plea and case management hearing on November 29.

Ruddock, who has been in custody since his arrest shortly after the incident, made an appearance in the Home Circuit Court on Wednesday.

The accused man, who was a member of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James, is charged with the murder of Tanika Gardener, who was employed to Appliance Traders Limited (ATL).

Before the hearing date was set, prosecutors informed the court that the case file was still incomplete. Among the items still outstanding is a report from the police’s Communication Forensic and Cybercrime Division (CFCD).

An order was made for the report to be obtained and submitted before November 10.

The defence and the prosecution have also been advised to have discussions on several aspects of the case, including the estimated length of the trial and the format of the trial.

It is alleged that on Sunday, October 17, 2021, the congregants of the Montego Bay-based church were gathered at the church during a suspected ritual on the instructions of now-deceased controversial pastor, Kevin Smith.

During the event at the church, Smith reportedly instructed a congregant to slit Gardener’s throat.

The individual refused, and Ruddock allegedly grabbed a knife that was on hand, and used it to slash the woman’s throat in the full view of other members of the church.

Another member of the church, Michael Brown, was also killed during the night’s bizarre events, which culminated with an alleged shootout between members of the church and the police.

Another congregant, Kevaughn Palmer, who reportedly attacked the law enforcers with a knife, was shot and killed.

Many members of the church, including Smith and Ruddock, were subsequently arrested.

Ruddock reportedly gave a caution statement in the presence of two justices of the peace (JPs) for the parish of St James a day after the incident.

He was eventually transported to Kingston, where he was charged with murder.

Smith died in a motor vehicle crash on Monday, October 25, 2021 before he was to be similarly charged. A policeman, Constable Orlando Irons, also died as a result of the crash on the Linstead bypass road in St Catherine.