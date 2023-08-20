Case of businessman ‘pulling gun on woman, child’ heads to High Court Loop Jamaica

Case of businessman 'pulling gun on woman, child' heads to High Court
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Case of businessman ‘pulling gun on woman, child’ heads to High Court

Jamaica News
Loop News

8 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 51-year-old businessman is to appear in the Gun Court section of the Home Circuit Court in September to answer to firearm-related charges relative to an incident in which he allegedly used a gun to threaten a woman and her 10-year-old son.

The incident occurred in Mizpah, Glengoffe in St Catherine earlier this month.

Kenrick Ferguson appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday on a slew of charges stemming from the incident.

He is charged with assault at common law, using a firearm to commit a felony, unauthorised use of a firearm, and malicious destruction of property.

The presiding parish judge transferred the case to the Gun Court for mention on September 18.

Ferguson was remanded in custody until that time.

Reports from the Linstead police are that between August 11 and August 12, Ferguson, who the police said is a licensed firearm holder, had a dispute with the female who is now the complainant in the matter.

Allegations are that during the fracas, the businessman used his firearm to threaten the woman and her 10-year-old son.

The businessman also allegedly damaged the complainant’s Toyota Corolla motorcar.

The police were summoned and Ferguson was subsequently arrested and later charged.

