Cashwiz adds new shop in Kingston, eyes two more stores by year-end Loop Jamaica

Pawn shop Cashwiz has opened a sixth Jamaican location in Half-Way Tree. It also aims to launch two additional consignment stores in the country by the end of this year.

Cashwiz Regional Manager for Jamaica, Cargill Brown, said the additional location would continue to serve as a gateway for survival for the people it serves.

“With the global volatility and uncertainty that we now face and the continued global shortages of resources and rising inflation, our solution is to provide quality retail products to consumers. Our core – the people we serve – see us as a gateway for survival and continuity,” Brown said.

“Our mission is to be the largest and most profitable chain of pawn stores in the world, and this new location will enhance the speed at which our clientele can buy, sell and trade their items with us.”

Brown also disclosed the company’s intention to expand its footprint on the island this year.

“We are in the advanced stages of preparation to open a third store in Kingston, as well as a second Montego Bay location in the coming months,” he said.

He added: “These locations were strategically selected based on demand, and as time progresses, we intend to move into other parishes to better meet the needs of our clients.”

Cashwiz Regional Manager for Jamaica, Cargill Brown.

Located at Shop 21 Spring Plaza, the new store joins the company’s State Mall, Half-Way Tree Road in the corporate area, and its four other locations in Portmore, Montego Bay, Mandeville and May Pen, respectively.

Like its other stores across Jamaica and the Caribbean, the Springs Plaza Cashwiz will boast a wide selection of new and pre-owned valuables including (but not limited to) jewellery, electronics, household appliances, conch pearls and diamonds, musical instruments, tools and motor vehicles, and will allow clients to sell, trade, and even buy back their own items in mint condition.

General manager for the new location, Nyoka Blake, shared that she anticipates the Springs Plaza store to perform as well as the other location across the region and serve as another lifeline to those who need it.

“We’re looking forward to delivering exceptional service to all our different types of clients,” she expressed. “At Cashwiz we are always finding innovative solutions to assist our customers, some of whom are searching for credible ways to get by, and we will continue to deliver that at this location.”

Cashwiz, which is a Caribbean company operating in 10 regional markets, made its debut in Jamaica in 2012 and opened its flagship store in Portmore in 2017.