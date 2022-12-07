Caskets raffled off at Christmas party in the Philippines Loop Jamaica

Caskets raffled off at Christmas party in the Philippines
Caskets raffled off at Christmas party in the Philippines

Caskets raffled off at Christmas party for mortuary owners in the Philippines (Credit: Viral Press via AP Video)

This is the bizarre moment caskets were raffled off at a Christmas party for mortuary owners in the Philippines.

The expensive funeral accessories, with prices ranging from 40,000 PHP (?593) to two million PHP (?29,684), were given to the guests who drew lots in the competition in Las Pinas city in Manila on November 30.

Footage shows one of the winners climbing up the stage after his ticket was drawn. He was then asked to check on his unusual prize.

Event hose Tita Kei said it was one of the most memorable parties she had worked on.

“It was very different, so I will never forget it. The prizes were so expensive,” she said.

Tita Ket added that aside from the nine caskets, some of the prizes included 20 pieces of marble urns.

She said: “The designs were beautiful, to be fair. They were very happy with the prizes they received.”

