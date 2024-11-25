World News
Casualties, severe damage as Hezbollah fires 340 rockets, drones at Israel
25 November 2024
- Hezbollah fires 340 missiles and drones at Israel, according to Israeli army radio, wounding 11 people and causing “severe damage” in Tel Aviv, as its fighters put up fierce resistance in southern Lebanon.
- Israel’s air attacks on the Lebanese capital continue, causing “massive destruction” as Lebanon’s Education Ministry suspends schools in Beirut until January.
