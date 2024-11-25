blinking-dotLive updates,

A woman mourns Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 23, 2024.

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

  • Hezbollah fires 340 missiles and drones at Israel, according to Israeli army radio, wounding 11 people and causing “severe damage” in Tel Aviv, as its fighters put up fierce resistance in southern Lebanon.
  • Israel’s air attacks on the Lebanese capital continue, causing “massive destruction” as Lebanon’s Education Ministry suspends schools in Beirut until January.