‘Cat’ nabbed in murder, shooting probe after 4-year-long ‘manhunt’ Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Twenty-four-year-old Freddy Harrison, otherwise called ‘Cat’, of Flanker, St James was nabbed in connection with a four-year-old murder and shooting committed in Seaview Heights in the parish on May 17, 2019.

The murder victim is 25-year-old Nembhard Goulborne, otherwise called ‘Belly’ and ‘Lance’, a container stripper of the same community.

Reports from the Coral Gardens police are that four years ago, about 8:45 pm, a man was effecting repairs to Goulbourne’s water pipe when an argument developed between them and Harrison. That man is now the complainant in the matter.

The police said Harrison and his accomplice opened gunfire hitting Goulbourne and the complainant, before escaping on foot in the area.

The police were summoned, and on their arrival, the wounded Goulbourne and the complainant were taken to hospital where Goulbourne was pronounced dead and the other man admitted in serious condition.

A report was made, and a probe launched into the shooting.

After a four-year-long manhunt, the police said investigative leads yielded the apprehension of Harrison on May 26 during an operation in Hurlock, St James.

Harrison was reportedly pointed out during an identification parade and charged on May 30.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.

