Catalonia thrash Reggae Boyz 6-0 | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz went down 6-0 to Catalonia at Girona’s Montilivi stadium in a friendly international in Spain today.

Gerard Deulofeu led the Catalonians with a first-half hat-trick. Deulofeu, who has shone this season at Udinese, with 13 goals and 5 assists in Serie A, needed just four minutes to open the scoring, latching onto a weak backpass and rounding the goalkeeper before tapping home.

The former Barcelona winger added his other goals in the 29th and 45th minutes.

Real Bertis’ Marc Bartra (34th minute), 23-year-old Barcelona striker Ferran Jutgla (74th minute), and Espanyol’s Javi Puado (89th-minute penalty) were the other scorers for Catalonia, which were playing their first match in over three years.

Remarkably, all of Catalonia starting line-up had passed through the ranks at Barcelona at one point or another with the exception of Alex Moreno.

This was Jamaica’s third defeat in their last five games. On this occasion, Jamaica were without their best players as the game was used by interim head coach Paul Hall to look at new players, mainly from Europe.

The Jamaica Football Federation had stated ahead of the game that “these new players, depending on the assessment of the technical staff, could play a role, in short, medium, or long term plans and meets the objective of incorporating new players in our roster as early as possible in a new four-year cycle.”

The Reggae Boyz will now focus on three upcoming Nations League games. Two of those games are against Suriname on June 4 (away) and June 7 (at home). The other Nations League fixture is against Mexico at home on June 14.

The Reggae Boyz have another international friendly scheduled for June 11 away to Uruguay.