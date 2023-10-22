Catering assistant allegedly ‘served up’ gun to cops in babymama drama Loop Jamaica

A team of personnel from the Kingston Western Police Division charged 21-year-old Marko Frazer, a catering assistant of Blunt Street, Kingston 14, with possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition following an incident on Blunt Street in the parish on Saturday, October 21.

Reports are that about 11:10 pm, the law enforcers were in the area when they responded to a dispute that involved Frazer and his child’s mother.

During the incident, the premises that was occupied by Frazer was search and a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition was reportedly found in his possession.

Frazer was subsequently taken into police custody.

He was charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not yet been finalised.