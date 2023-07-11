Catholic priest detained for alleged sexual abuse Loop Jamaica

A Roman Catholic priest has been detained by the police as part of an ongoing sexual abuse case filed with the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

The priest was arrested on July 5, 2023, according to a statement from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kingston on Monday.

The Archdiocese said it “has and will be cooperating fully” with the authorities involved in the probe of the matter.

Reports in the media suggest that a 12-year-old girl is a complainant in the case, and the accused priest was pointed out in an identification parade earlier on Monday.

Charges are expected to be laid against the clergyman soon, as it is alleged that he sexually assaulted the minor at a house on the church’s premises in Portmore, St Catherine.

In its statement, the Archdiocese of Kingston said it wished to express publicly its “deep concern for all parties involved in this reported incident.”

It added: “Acknowledging the implications and seriousness of this case, the Archbishop immediately removed the priest from all active pastoral ministry in the diocese.”

The Archdiocese said it is awaiting the outcome of the investigation into the development.

“All parties remain in our prayers; may God grant us clarity,” the statement concluded.