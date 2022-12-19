Caught red-handed? Cops find men inside bar after shop-breaking report Loop Jamaica

This Christmas is unlikely to be a merry one for two men who were found inside a bar in Albion, St Thomas after the police responded to a report of a shop breaking in progress in the wee hours of Wednesday last.

The men, 22-year-old Andre Henry and 25-year-old Shamar Parkes, both of addresses in St Thomas, have been charged with shop breaking and larceny, malicious destruction of property, and being in possession of house-breaking implements following the incident on December 14.

Reports from the police are that at about 1am, the police received information that a break-in was in progress at a bar in Albion. When the lawmen got to the location, it was reportedly observed that the front door of the bar was broken out and the grille cut open.

Both men were found inside with a steel cutter in their possession, the police said.

The two were arrested, and all stolen items reportedly were recovered.

Henry and Parkes were subsequently charged after a question-and-answer session, and their court dates are being arranged, the police said.