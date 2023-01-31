Cavalier and Arnett close out matchday 12 with victories Loop Jamaica

Cavalier bounced back to winning ways while Arnett Gardens also secured victory on the final day of matchday 12 of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) on Monday night at the Ashenheim Stadium, Jamaica College.

Rudolph Speid-coached Cavalier blanked Molynes United 2-0 in the first game to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Waterhouse on matchday 11.

Shaniel Thomas opened the scoring in the 51st minute before Collin Anderson sealed victory in the 79th minute with his 10th goal of the season.

Cavalier remain second in the 14-team lead with 25 points, two behind leaders Mount Pleasant.

Molynes United, which were suffering their seventh loss from 12 games, remain in 11th position on 11 points. They have conceded 19 goals, the third worst in the league behind bottom teams Faulkland FC and Chapelton FC.

In the final game of the round, Arnett Gardens clipped Harbour View 1-0 thanks to Shai Smith’s goal in the 69th minute.

The Paul “Tegat” Davis-coached Arnett climbed three places to third with 21 points with their sixth win of the season. Harbour View slipped to fifth on 19 points.

Tivoli Gardens were the biggest winners of the round with a 3-0 hammering of home team Montego Bay United at Wespow Park on Sunday.

Rodico Wellington grabbed a brace in two minutes to put Tivoli in a comfortable position. Wellington scored in the 12th and 14th minutes while defender Barrington Pryce put the icing on the cake in the 88th minute.

Tivoli Gardens with just their fourth win are up to ninth on 16 points while Montego Bay slipped to 10th on 15 points.

In the second game at Wespow Park, Clarendon-based Vere United secured their first win of the season by edging Faulkland FC 1-0 courtesy of Lamard Neil’s late strike in the first minute of time added on.

Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant showed why they are considered favourites of the Digicel-powered league by defeating a very tough Humble Lion team 1-0 in the second game at Drax Hall Sports Complex in St Ann.

Mount Pleasant secured the victory despite playing with 10 men for almost an hour.

Inform, Trivante Stewart popped up in the dying moments and nodded home the winner in the 90+2 minute.

It was the 10th goal of the season for Stewart and he remained at joint top of the league with Collin Anderson of Cavalier.

Playing at home, Mount Pleasant lost defender Jamoy Topey in the 54th minute after he needlessly struck Lorenzo Lewin in the face with his arm after winning the ball easily. However, the Theodore Whitmore-coached Mount Pleasant dug in and showed tremendous character in securing their ninth win from 12 games to maintain their two-point lead atop of the league.

Humble Lion, which started the day four points behind Mount Pleasant, slipped a spot to fourth on 20 points in what was a most disappointing result after dominating for long periods of the game.

Embattled Chapelton FC, which welcomed Brazilian Clovis de Oliviera as head coach, earned a crucial point in their 0-0 draw with Dunbeholden and climbed off the bottom of the league into the 13th spot on three points. They were deducted six points after failing to show up for their match against Mount Pleasant last week.

Dunbeholden despite dominating the game were left disappointed and have slipped a spot to sixth on 19 points.

Meanwhile, Waterhouse scored late and secured a 1-1 draw with Portmore United in their first home match at Drewsland in almost two years.

Javick McFarlane had given Portmore a 69th-minute lead but Shaquiel Bradford earned a share of the points by scoring in the 88th minute.

Waterhouse are seventh with 17 points with Portmore United just behind in eighth with 16 points.

MATCHDAY 12 RESULTS

SUNDAY

Dunbeholden 0 Chapelton 0Waterhouse 1 Portmore 1Faulkland 0 Vere 1Montego Bay United 0 Tivoli 3Mount Pleasant 1 Humble Lion 0

MONDAY

Molynes 0 Cavalier 2Harbour View 0 Arnett 1