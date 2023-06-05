Cavalier and Mount Pleasant to battle for Jamaica Premier League title Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Monday Jun 05

7 hrs ago

Mount Pleasant FA players celebrate a goal against Arnett Gardens during their second-leg semi-final tie of the Jamaica Premier League – powered by Digicel – at Sabina Park on Sunday, June 4, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

The Jamaica Premier League (JPL), powered by Digicel, will crown a new champion as Harbour View, the reigning title holders were eliminated by Cavalier SC, while Mount Pleasant FA secured their first-ever final appearance with a victory over Arnett Gardens.

Cavalier, who were dethroned by Harbour View last year, advanced to their second final in three years by defeating Harbour View 3-1 on aggregate following their 2-0 win in the second-leg semi-final at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Collin Anderson, the top striker, showcased his skills once again, scoring both goals in the 15th and 57th minutes, increasing his season tally to a league-high 19 goals. Anderson capitalized on a precise chipped pass from Adrian Reid to head the ball home in the 15th minute. He continued his impressive performance by outmaneuvering his defender and slotting the ball into the net in the 57th minute.

Despite Harbour View’s 24 shots on goal, Cavalier secured a comfortable victory. The club has made history by reaching all four senior football finals on offer this season. Under the guidance of coach Rudolph Speid, the team lost the Knockout all-island Lynks Cup, while their female team also reached two finals.

Mount Pleasant FA, based in St Ann and established just seven years ago in 2016, reached their maiden final by defeating Arnett Gardens 3-1 in the second-leg semi-final at Sabina Park.

With the first leg ended 2-2 it was Arnett Gardens that struck first courtesy of Deandre Cunningham who fired home in the 15th minute for his first goal of the season.However, Mount Pleasant responded strongly as their leading scorer, Trivante Stewart, found the back of the net twice in the 33rd and 40th minutes, proving too much for Arnett’s defense to handle. To compound Arnett Gardens’ woes, their former player Shande James sealed the game for Mount Pleasant with a goal in the 86th minute.

The final is scheduled for June 11.

