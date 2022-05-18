Cavalier crash out of Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship | Loop Jamaica

Cavalier SC crashed out of the 2022 Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship in the Dominican Republic last evening after surrendering two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with host side Cibao FC in a thrilling finale to Group A.

The result means that Cibao have claimed the top spot in the group, joining Violette of Haiti from Group A in the semifinals.

Cavalier needed a win to advance to the next round and could not have asked for a better start, as they took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute when the Cibao defense was unable to clear its lines, allowing Dwayne Atkinson to pounce on a loose ball and fire into net.

Eight minutes later in the 37th minute there was more good fortune for the Jamaicans, as a shot took a wicked deflection off of Cibao defender Oscar Florencio and caromed into net to double the Cavalier advantage to 2-0.

The home side looked to change things in the second half, and they pulled within a goal at 2-1 in the 52nd minute courtesy of a brilliant, curling left-footed effort from Juan David Diaz.

But Cavalier would respond in the 63rd minute and it was Atkinson doing the damage again by receiving a cross from the left wing and finishing in between a pair of Cibao defenders to make it 3-1.

There were still some twists to come, as a second yellow card for Cavalier’s Jeovanni Laing in the 67th minute reduced the Jamaicans to 10 men with ample time remaining.

The resulting free kick saw Cavalier goalkeeper Jeadine White make an initial block, but Dairin Gonzalez was there to clean up the rebound and bring Cibao to within 3-2.

Cibao could smell the comeback and by the 74th minute it was even, 3-3, with Erick Paniagua getting a slight touch on a cross from the left and redirecting into net.

Cavalier launched one final effort at finding a winner but could not find a way past Cibao’s 15-year-old goalkeeper, Edwin Frias, for a fourth time, resulting in a share of the spoils and a first-place group stage finish for the tournament hosts.

Cavalier ended with a single point as they lost 3-2 against Haiti’s Violette FC in their opening preliminary round match on Sunday.

The other Jamaican team in the championship – Waterhouse battled to a 0-0 draw against Atletico Vega Real of the Dominican Republic in the late game.

Both teams had already secured their spots in the semi-finals ahead of the game.

With the result, Waterhouse captured top spot in Group B on goal difference, as both sides finished with four points in their two matches.

The teams will now turn their attention to Thursday’s pivotal semifinals.