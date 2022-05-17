Cavalier face must-win situation in Concacaf club championship | Loop Jamaica

Cavalier face a must-win situation against host side Cibao FC to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the knockout stage of the 2022 Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.

The teams will face off in the first match of a doubleheader at the Estadio Cibao FC in Santiago de los Caballeros as the group stage of the competition wraps up.

Cibao marched to a commanding 3-0 win in their opening match against Violette of Haiti, while Cavalier narrowly fell 3-2 to Violette in their lone match.

Those two results have created a scenario in Group ‘A’ in which Cibao only need a draw to advance to the next round, while Cavalier will require a victory to leapfrog Violette and etch their names into the semifinals.

However, either a Cavalier draw or defeat means that Violette will punch their ticket to the final four.

Three different players found the back of the net for Cibao in their opener, while Ronaldo Webster was the dangerman for the Jamaicans in scoring a brace against Violette.

Unfortunately, Webster has been ruled out of Tuesday’s match through injury. Striker Dwayne Atkinson and midfielder Kyle Ming are also out because of injuries. Four other players have been ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

The two teams advancing from Group B has already been decided, but first place in the group will still be up for grabs when Atletico Vega Real of the Dominican Republic clash with Waterhouse, the other club from Jamaica.

Both sides picked up victories in their opening matches against Arcahaie of Haiti. It was particularly sweet for Waterhouse considering it was Arcahaie who eliminated them from the 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf League, 3-1, in that year’s Round of 16.

Atletico Vega Real posted a 2-1 victory over Arcahaie, while Waterhouse were 2-0 winners against the Haitian club.

Jarol Herrera of Atletico Vega Real and Andre Moulton of Waterhouse will be ones to watch after scoring in their respective first matches.

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Cibao FC vs Cavalier at 4:00 pm at Estadio Cibao FC

Vega Real vs Waterhouse at 7:00 pm at Estadio Cibao FC