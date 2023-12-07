Cavalier fall to Suriname’s Robinhood in Caribbean Cup final Loop Jamaica

Cavalier suffered a 2-0 defeat against SV Robinhood of Suriname in the second-leg final of the Concacaf Caribbean Cup at the National Stadium in Kingston on Wednesday night.

Franklin Singodikromo, whose last-gasp goal in the semifinal against Moca paved the way for Robinhood to even reach the final, came off the bench to score a goal and serve up an assist for Jamilhio Rigters to give Robinhood a 3-0 aggregate victory.

The Jamaican club had lost the first leg 1-0 at Suriname a week ago.

The result also means that Robinhood have qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.

It caps an incredible Caribbean double for the Surinamese club, who also were champions of the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield prior to winning this inaugural Caribbean Cup crown.

It was a very cagey first 45 minutes between the two sides. Robinhood were content to stay compact in the back and defend their one-goal aggregate lead, while Cavalier poked and prodded in hopes of creating a chance.

The best look for Cavalier was from Adrian Reid in the 36th minute with a shot that hit the woodwork to keep it scoreless going into intermission.

Cavalier’s comeback task got a lot more difficult in the 55th minute when star striker Shaniel Thomas was sent off for a second yellow card.

Despite missing their top scorer in the tournament with eight goals, Cavalier managed to start finding space in the Robinhood half, but Robinhood goalkeeper Jonathan Fonkel was unflappable in net for the visitors.

Robinhood finally were able to make the most of their man advantage late on in the 89th minute, as Singodikromo received a pass from Renske Adipi and fired a left-footed shot into net, giving his side a 1-0 lead.

Singodikromo then played the role of provider with a pass into Rigters, who finished with aplomb in second half stoppage time to complete the 2-0 scoreline.