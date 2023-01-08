Cayman named one of the best places to travel in 2023 Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

According to insider.com, travel writer Alesandra Dubin has named the Cayman Islands as one of the 23 best places to travel to in 2023.

In placing Cayman on the list, Dubin mentioned several factors, including the new direct flight from the US West Coast, the reasonable airfare, and Cayman’s most famous attraction, Seven Mile Beach.

A casual review of the criteria considered for other destinations on Dubin’s list also reveals that beyond the convenience of the direct flight from Los Angeles to Grand Cayman, the ability to work remotely, availability of wellness activities, and uniqueness of destinations are also drivers for travelers making booking decisions.

Regarding the ability to work remotely, Cayman allows persons generating 100k in income outside the Cayman Islands to apply to the immigration department for a Global Citizen Certificate, permitting them to extend their travel to the Cayman Islands for up to 24 months. If the certificate is granted, the traveler’s dependants may also join them in the Cayman Islands for an extended period.

Concerning wellness, the Cayman Islands has previously been promoted as a health tourism destination. Regarding this, Cayman health and wellness providers have a reasonable range of local expertise to serve the needs of those seeking an alternative to the US or Central America for their health and wellness requirements.

Some providers are also reportedly expanding on this concept by contemplating the creation of facilities for professional athletes and others who see Cayman as the perfect place for recovery or rehabilitation.

Of course, the natural environment where such persons can recover is also vital.

Preserving this environment may mean that Cayman authorities urgently need to implement a long-term sustainable development plan. This would include strict regulations regarding the protection of the beaches and preservation of its natural environment, including bird sanctuaries, environmentally protected areas, and the wetlands which protect the islands during natural disasters.

Ultimately, the combination of all of the foregoing will make Cayman unique as a destination, encourage more travelers to book the Cayman Islands and hopefully elevate it as a number one Caribbean destination for several rather than one or two reasons.

NewsAmericasNow.com