Caymanas Park gears up for first Thoroughbred Aftercare Raceday

Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) has partnered with the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC) to launch the inaugural Thoroughbred Aftercare Raceday, set for Saturday at Caymanas Park.

The event, the first of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean, aims to formalize and enhance the retirement process for racehorses in Jamaica.

“This raceday is of special significance to us and is sure to become a staple on our racing calendar," said Chris Wills, vice president of administration at SVREL. "It's a testament to our commitment to the animals that are the heart of our sport. We're proud to partner with the JRC in taking proactive steps to ensure the dignity and care of the horses beyond their racing careers."

Dr Simone Johnally, commission veterinarian at the JRC, said, “These beautiful creatures spend an average of eight years within the racing industry but have a lifespan of up to 30 years and deserve to be honoured and provided with the care and support they need throughout their lives.”

Dr Johnally also highlighted the diverse opportunities available for retiring racehorses, noting that while many transition into breeding or tourism roles locally, there are several other pathways for these versatile animals.

“They can serve as outrider ponies, pleasure or trail horses, or join the Mounted Troop Police,” Dr. Johnally explained.

She added, “Others compete in equestrian sports such as show jumping, dressage, and polo, provide equine-assisted therapy, act as blood donors for medical institutions, or become lifelong companions.”

The raceday will feature nine races, each named after key partner organizations supporting the initiative.