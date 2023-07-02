Caymanians make a case for contemporary culture with ‘street’ exhibit Loop Jamaica

What makes Cayman streetwear tick? Brand Caribe x Mutiny x Jawara Alleyne answers that query with ‘On Our Block’, a series of streetwear exhibitions and showcases folded into the 2023 Cayman Art Week activations across the island.

‘On Our Block’ is an artistic manifestation of a cultural declaration by two native sons–acclaimed fashion designer Jawara Alleyne and accomplished renaissance man, Josh “Pearl” Hydes.

Curated by Brand Caribe Innovation Lab – the brainchild of innovation catalyst and strategic business communicator Patrice Beersingh – the duo demonstrated how Caymanian self-expression and culture have evolved over generations by way of street-styled apparel.

The On Our Block triumvirate of Josh Pearl, Jawara Alleyne, and Patrice Beersingh.

Brand Caribe is a new non-profit foundation that supports start-ups and emerging organisations birthed by Caribbean creatives; it operates as an innovation incubator and accelerator hub.

So, naturally, its founder Patrice Beersingh, an accomplished creative in her own right, was elated, and eager to open her first branded execution with the showcase at 84 Archive Lane in George Town, Grand Cayman.

Beersingh explained to Loop News that “the immersive approach ensures that each individual is an active participant in this celebration of Caymanian street style”.

“It is an opportunity”, she continued, “to witness first-hand the transformative power of art and explore the myriad ways in which art enriches our lives.”

Members of the On Our Block team posed alongside models following the final presentation.

Indeed, “On Our Block” was the clarion call of this year’s Cayman Art Week, and delivered immersive exhibits and fashion showcases, student tours, educational talks and retail sales, then culminated with a closing night block party.

Together and individually, Jawara Alleyne and Josh Pearl have been ambassadors of their little slice of the Caribbean in varying global spheres. They’ve racked up awards aplenty, too.

The skateboard aficionado-turned-rapper, filmmaker and streetwear designer Josh Pearl leverages his heritage and influence to champion authentic artistic expression and to create positive change in his community, especially among the youth.

Pearl copped the award for Best Short Film at Unlike Film Festival in 2014 and proved his chops and creative range by receiving the Marketing Newcomer of the Year award at the Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association (CIMPA) in 2015.

Add to that a Cayman Music & Entertainment Association Song of the Year award in 2018, for amassing over 225k views on YouTube alone – which further solidifies his multi-talented appeal.

Hydes’ latest venture is in design – footwear, apparel, accessories, and experiences, cue his well-appointed MUTINY retail flagship, which housed the exhibitions and fashion spectacle.

Alleyne is a London-based master of his craft. He’s created custom designs for Beyonce, Rihanna, FKA Twigs, and Bella Hadid, to name a few, and has been featured in American Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Dazed, Another Magazine and System Magazine.

You would remember that Alleyne was previously featured on Loop Lifestyle when he created the internet-breaking ‘blunt’ dress worn by Rihanna. But, Alleyne is more than a designer, he’s an educator at Central Saint Martins (a former student, too) and has participated in various fashion weeks in London, at home in the Cayman Islands and Arise in Nigeria.

His work has a strong emphasis on sustainability and circularity and questions modern masculinities through design and construction techniques such as draping and cutting.

This duo of overachieving creatives have collaborated on a united front to take their expertise homeward in redefining Caymanian art, fashion, and design – and, by extension, education.

For Pearl and Alleyne, this herculean role requires more than talk – they’ve both expressed themselves in myriad art forms, have championed their ‘Caribbean-ness’ and the impact it has on their work, and both gents agree that the current landscape could benefit from a little feng shui.

Why “On Our Block”? The four-day execution was a celebration of the Cayman Islands, but primarily a celebration of rich Caribbean culture and talent often cited as underrepresented.

Over two consecutive days, On Our Block introduced Caymanians and visitors to a multimedia storyboard detailing the evolution of Cayman street style, courtesy of MUTINY Founder Josh Pearl.

“We have a beautiful, well-curated art show that will be amazing for anyone to witness…that there are Caymanians creating art that will entertain and blow you away.”

Jawara Alleyne, on the other hand, jetted in from The Old Smoke with a whirlwind of creative processes to execute an ‘exciting and important’ production, having deemed Pearl the ‘forefront of experimentation with streetwear’ on the island.

‘Coming back to the islands’, he shared, ‘it’s really important for me to [have] collaborated with Josh to present this content in a complete way.’

He went on to say that he finds working with Pearl ‘a precedence for collaboration within the creative industry – one he currently finds to be ‘segmented’.

Naturally, the multi-hyphenate creative has coordinated, with his team, something of a crash course in design and its intricacies.

Alleyne’s ‘mind, mystery, and method’-themed execution provided an immersive and interactive show that details key parts of his design process through fitting sessions, design and sketching, pattern cutting and sample cutting workshops.

But, the pi?ce de r?sistance was the graffiti ceremony which introduced a collaboration with fellow Caymanian multidisciplinary artist John Reno Jackson.

A before and after image of the John Reno Jackson x Mutiny artwork following the graffiti ceremony.

For the duration of “On Our Block”, guests who visited the space would have recognised a printed ‘shoebox’ artwork – by Jackson – that was treated as a blank canvas for creating a single collaborative art piece – a symbol of the longstanding relationship between the streetwear lifestyle and the transformation of urban spaces into street art.

Another integral component of the On Our Block initiative, was introducing present-day students to a world they may not have known otherwise – revisiting the past in a sense to inform the young’uns of the storied Caymanian culture.

This was the catalyst for Alleyne and Pearl’s decision to host students at the secondary to tertiary level, inviting the impressionable minds to free guided tours of the exhibit, with the opportunity to participate in one-on-one discussions.

National Arts and Culture Gold Medal Awardee and Head of Art at CIFEC, Sarah McDougall’s expectations were met and she hoped the initiative will inspire the growth and development of Cayman’s future artists.

She expressed her excitement to Loop News in an interview, stating “I’m excited for my students to visit Cayman Art Week, specifically the “On Our Block” event, as it connects them to local artists as well as Cayman culture”.

McDougall was pleased to see “during this visit [the students] took the opportunity to ask the artists questions about their processes, which, she believes, will, in turn, inspire their own growth and development as future artists.

Founder of the Cayman Art Week, Natalie Urquhart expressed similar sentiments regarding the development of young Caymanian artists.

Urquhart fully endorses the mission and was particularly thrilled to have participated in a live panel discussion with Jawara Alleyne and Josh Pearl inside the exhibit.

“Cayman Art Week provides a platform for artists across all types of media to show and sell their work. Jawara Alleyne and Josh Pearl are two talented young designers exploring the intersection between art and fashion, expressing Caymanian culture through clothing and street art. We are excited to have this next generation of Caymanian talent participate in Cayman Art Week with creative interventions, panel discussions and open-studio-style events.”

Demonstrating the important role that retail stores play in connecting fashion manufacturers to the consumer, the MUTINY store offers local and international streetwear apparel for sale starting on opening night and continuing all week while stock lasts.

And, in the midst of the activities, both brands are revealing new merchandise: the release of a new collection for MUTINY, the launch of the ‘Out of This World’ Music Festival merch – a collaboration with MUTINY, plus the introduction of the Jawara Alleyne apparel (that is currently available for purchase at MUTINY), thereby revealing another manifestation of ‘On Our Block’.