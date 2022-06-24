CB Foods Village, the culinary hub at the Jamaica Rum Festival | Loop Jamaica

It’s been four years running and patrons would know that the food court is always packed.

Scores of patrons queued up waiting to get a taste of Pink Apron grub, Copperwood Pork bites; food and rum go hand in hand, so it’s no surprise that the grub hub is one of the hotspots at the Jamaica Rum Festival.

Well, this year, CB Foods returns to the fourth staging of the JRF as a title food sponsor.

Popularly known for its flagship brand CB Chicken, as well as local pork brands Copperwood Pork, Caribbean Passion and Bad Dawg Sausages, CB Foods has crafted an experiential culinary product, dubbed the ‘CB Foods Village’.

The event, presented by Appleton Estate in partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board and Tourism Enhancement Fund is slated for Saturday, June 25 at The Aqueduct, Rose Hall, Montego Bay from 11 am to 11 pm.

Through the foods village, CB Foods is prepping to showcase the best of its brands and provides opportunities to its food service customers to display their talent.

This year, the village will house 10 food vendors who are set to provide a melting pot of cuisines.

Returning to the village are Sharkies Seafood Restaurant and Plantation Smokehouse from St Ann, with a spread of delectable surf-n-turf fare; Montego Bay-based mobile restaurant Nyam and Go; as well as JRF newcomer from Negril, Matthew’s Sushi Bar and Restaurant powered by hot sauce manufacturers Scotch Boyz.

Patrons can expect a variety of meat and seafood options, smoked, chopped, deep-fried, saut?ed or garnished with special sauces.

The CB Foods brand is a household name and are regulars on the food festival scene. It is therefore no surprise that the partnership with the JRF started from its inception in 2019.

CB Foods Ltd is the food distribution arm of the CB Group, which offers renowned consumer food brands CB Chicken, Copperwood Pork, Caribbean Passion, Bad Dawg Sausages, Chippenham Eggs, and Smart Eggs.

Nicole Hall, brand manager of CB Foods said, “Our food partners are preparing over twenty scrumptious and affordable food offerings so there will be something on the menu for everyone – the meat lover, the pescatarian, the vegetarian… no one will be left out.”

“We’re eager! This is the first time that CB Foods as the umbrella brand – not as CB Chicken or Copperwood Pork – will have its own event activation in Montego Bay,” she shared in a statement.

“We’re happy that we could use this opportunity to continue collaborating with Appleton and partner with customers in the region to bring exciting food experiences to the patrons,” she continued.

Another exciting feature of the CB Foods Village is the line-up of interactive brand activations, and though Hall was tight-lipped about the offerings, there are lots in store.

Content creator and influencer Rushane “RushCam” Campbell also returns for the second year as the host of the CB Foods Village activaties – he’s scheduled to take the stage at 2 pm.