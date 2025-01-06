CCHEC to begin work on 21 SPARK roads

China Harbour Engineering Company (CHECC) will commence work this week in 21 constituencies under the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Road Network Improvement Programme (SPARK).

The works, valued at J$1.911 billion will be spread across eight parishes – Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Manchester, St Elizabeth, Portland, St Mary and Trelawny.

Minister with responsibility for Works, Robert Morgan provided the update during a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. He said the pending works will take place under Work Order #1.

“I am pleased to report that China Harbour Engineering Company has received the project scope and has commenced preliminary site visits.

Work is scheduled to begin this week and will be rolled out to cover 21 constituencies which will each have two roads addressed,” Morgan said.

“The total investment in Work Order #1 is approximately J$1.911 billion, and CHEC is actively assessing additional roads to commence work in the coming weeks,” Morgan added. He told the House that the SPARK will follow a structured, phased approach to ensure efficient execution and transparency.

Work Order #2 will cover 42 additional roads across 21 constituencies, with commencement expected by late February while Work Order #3 will cover another 42 roads across 21 constituencies and is scheduled to begin in March.

“These projects will transform 126 critical roadways across Jamaica, improving connectivity, easing congestion, and strengthening community resilience,” said Morgan. He noted that as part of the Government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation will strictly oversee project timelines, contractor performance, and quality standards.

“Additionally, we encourage Members of Parliament and local stakeholders to remain engaged in the monitoring process, ensuring that all communities benefit fully from this national initiative,” he said.

Describing the SPARK as “the next chapter of Jamaica’s development,” Morgan commented that “we are not just fixing roads—we are building pathways to opportunity”.

“This initiative is an investment in the future of our citizens and a demonstration of the government's unwavering commitment to national development,” he added.