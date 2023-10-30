CCJ ‘cass cass’: Ja’s political chess game over final appellate court Loop Jamaica

The political landscape in Jamaica is once again revolving around a familiar axis: the question of the choice of the country’s final appellate court.

The issue has been an enduring source of debate over the years, with the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) and some members of the legal fraternity being supportive of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) being the country’s appellate court if the country is to become a republic.

Historically, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has been less enthusiastic about the CCJ, arguing in the past, that the matter should be put to a referendum, thereby giving Jamaicans the option of choosing to go the route of the regional court or remain with the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) in the United Kingdom.

Currently, the JCPC in the United Kingdom serves as the island’s final appellate court.

Another option that has been proposed over the years is for the Jamaican Court of Appeal to be empowered with the functions of the JCPC, making it the island’s final court.

The CCJ, established in 2001, serves as the judicial institution of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Dominica and St Lucia currently use it as the final court, the latter doing so since earlier this year.

However, all 15 CARICOM countries, including Jamaica, have signed on to the original jurisdiction of the CCJ that also serves as an international tribunal interpreting the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which governs the regional integration movement.

Advocates for the CCJ in Jamaica argue that it symbolises regional autonomy and decolonisation, but others opposing the regional court have said there are purported corruption concerns or concerns regarding bias due to the judges being from the region. But those perspectives have all been rejected by the CCJ and regional countries.

Besides those issues, transitioning to the CCJ as Jamaica’s final appellate court requires a constitutional amendment, which necessitates a two-thirds majority vote in the Jamaican Parliament – in both the Lower and Upper House.

This has been a significant hurdle in the past, as the issue has been highly politicised, and consensus on the matter between the two major political parties has been elusive.

In 2005, the PJ Patterson-led Administration attempted to adopt the CCJ as Jamaica’s final appellate court by ordinary legislation. However, that bid was derailed after the court ruled that a special majority was needed to amend that aspect of the constitution.

Ten years later in 2015, the then Portia Simpson-Miller Government did not receive the support of one JLP Opposition senator to pass three Bills, hence failing in its attempt to have the CCJ legislation established.

In the latest twist in the ongoing saga, Opposition Leader Mark Golding made it clear in September of this year that the PNP will not support the proposed constitutional reform for Jamaica to become a republic unless the issue of the country’s final appeal court is decided.

Golding has advocated for the CCJ to serve as the final court of appeal.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding

He repeated his call on Wednesday, October 25 at the PNP’s North East Manchester rally in Christiana, Manchester, for the Holness Administration to adopt the CCJ as Jamaica’s final appellate court.

“We have said we think it is time for Jamaica to be fully decolonised. Wi not under any British King(‘s) rule anymore. Time for us to stand up on our feet!” Golding told comrades.

“This is 2023 now, and our head of state is still the King of England, and our final court, you have to go to the British Privy Council – the King’s court – to get justice.

“We’re saying, ‘No!’ Time come! Full decolonisation now!” he said sternly to jubilant comrades.

Only days before, on October 3, 2023 in Parliament, Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, said there “is and should be no disagreement, that it is unacceptable and untenable, to continue with an arrangement where Jamaicans need a visa to access their final court.”

She told parliamentarians that Prime Minister Andrew Holness is to update the country on the Government’s position amid discussions of constitutional reform. However, that update to the nation is yet to be delivered.

Malahoo Forte also told Parliament at the time that the Jamaican Bar Association (JAMBAR) has made a submission to the Constitutional Reform Committee (CCJ), which included recommendations for Jamaica to accede to the appellate jurisdiction of the CCJ.

Marlene Malahoo-Forte

But the minister did not elaborate on those recommendations, or if she agrees with that position from JAMBAR.

Holness’ recent position on the CCJ issue, however, remains somewhat ambiguous.

While in Opposition between December 2011 and February 2016, the JLP rejected the CCJ as the final appellate jurisdiction, calling instead for a referendum on the matter.

Holness, speaking in July 2018 as prime minister at the 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Jamaica, reiterated the JLP’s position.

“Our position has not changed as it relates to the appellate jurisdiction, and as we have said when we were in Opposition, we maintain our position in Government that, at the appropriate time, this is a matter that the Jamaican people should speak on in a referendum, and that is our position. It has not changed,” Holness stated then.

According to him then, “The CCJ is an important organ of functional cooperation of CARICOM.

“Every word that I have said at the swearing-in of the new president of the CCJ (Justice Adrian Saunders), I meant it.

“There is no question about the quality of their (CCJ’s) judgments, the jurisprudence they are developing, and the importance of the institution in its original jurisdiction,” he said, adding that it is important for the functioning of the regional integration process and “we stand by that, we support that”.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

But he was quick to stress that, “… Our position has not changed as it relates to the appellate jurisdiction, and we stand by that, and we support that.”

Interestingly, at that meeting, then St Lucian Prime Minister Allen Chastanet stated that his stance was similar to Holness’ on the CCJ as his country’s final appellate jurisdiction.

“In Opposition we had a particular position; as a party we maintain that position. As I indicated, as important as the CCJ is…, it is not on my priority or my government’s priority (list) at this point,” Chastanet, now Opposition Leader in St Lucia, informed.

However, he shared that, “I think coming out of this meeting (in 2018), it is something that we will always continue to give consideration to.”

In May 2023, its St Lucia’s parliament approved the country’s accession to the CCJ, making it its final appellate court.

As Jamaicans awaits a statement from Prime Minister Holness on the path to settling its own appellate court, the debate continues to rage on across Jamaica and the Caribbean region.

Addressing comrades at the PNP’s 85th annual national conference at the National Arena in St Andrew in September, Golding said Jamaica must move forward with the CCJ as its final appellate court as the constitutional reform process takes shape.

Golding said removing the king (of England) as Jamaica’s head of state and signing of on the CCJ as the final court of appeal are part of the process of decolonising the Caribbean.

“Jamaica must not squander the chance for constitutional reform… as a first step, we must reform the constitution to complete the decolonisation process.

“We need to decolonise Jamaica once and for all. We the PNP have no interest in moving to a republic while retaining the king’s Privy Council in London as Jamaica’s final court. That does not make sense to any progressive person,” he said.

Golding added that Jamaicans deserve to have a final court at a place where they do not have to get a visa to go, and where the cost of attending court is not way out of their reach.

“Time come for a Jamaican head of state and the Caribbean Court of Justice as our final court, decolonisation now,” he told applauding comrades.

His arguments came the same month that a RJRGLEANER Communications Group-commissioned Don Anderson poll indicated that “58.9 per cent of Jamaicans are of the view that Jamaica should do away with the United Kingdom Privy Council in favour of the CCJ.”

The report added that, “Only 23 per cent of those surveyed believe that the country should stay with the Privy Council.”

Malahoo Forte responded to Golding’s utterances on the issue of the CCJ, declaring that a full debate is needed between the Government and the Opposition relative to which court it will be.

“The truth is that the issue of which final court for Jamaica and, in particular, for the Republic of Jamaica, is a matter on which views are divided,” Malahoo Forte acknowledged during a conversation with reporters in Montego Bay, St James in late September of this year.

“We will have to have a full debate on the issue, (and) we’ll have to ventilate all of the sub-issues,” the minister indicated.

“The concerns about access to justice are real, the concerns about quality of justice are real, so I am looking forward to a full discussion on the issue of which final court (is chosen) for Jamaica,” added Malahoo Forte.

Marlene Malahoo Forte

While indicating that she took note of the calls from the Opposition leader, she reminded that the issue of Jamaica’s final appellate court will begin in phase two of the work of the Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC).

“I understand the calls, but we are taking the work in stages, and we are making good progress. It’s not a smooth one, but we are progressing,” she emphasised.

“Constitutional reform work is complex, and it is lengthy. We can’t do it all at once, and it makes sense to proceed on the matters on which we have consensus,” Malahoo Forte stated.

The minister revisited the topical issue of Jamaica’s final court of appeal at a swearing-in of 29 justices of the peace (JPs) in Westmoreland, also held in late September.

She said that “personally”, she was looking forward to the ventilation of the matter relative to the final court, but cautioned that “the decisions we make must… be demonstrably made in the best interests of all Jamaicans”.

From a regional perspective, leaders there rapped Jamaica for not removing from the UK Privy Council to the CCJ, while others presented more arguments to possibly convince others that the regional court is attractive.

The broadside from regional leaders of the country came at a public reasoning symposium regarding the CCJ at the Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona on Thursday, October 19.

Barbadian King’s Counsel Larry Smith said it was “disturbing”, the reasons being put forward by Jamaica for not joining the CCJ, such as corruption concerns.

“It’s hogwash! It’s what my late father would call high-class nonsense. It’s foolishness!” declared Smith.

He said the focus should instead be on ensuring that as many Caribbean citizens as possible have access to justice.

Former Belizean attorney general Magali Martin-Young said access to justice was one of the reasons why her country pushed to join the CCJ in 2010.

Another reason that influenced the decision was pride, based on comments by then president of the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court, Lord Nicholas Phillips, who urged Commonwealth countries to establish their own appellate court, as UK judges were spending significant time and resources on hearing such appeals.

Speaking based on the pluses for the people, Martin-Young said she does not think that “there is any Belizean, to date, who has any regrets about us joining the CCJ”.

To strengthen the cause of the CCJ, one of its own judges, Jamaican Justice Winston Anderson, reported that between 2016 and 2021, the Privy Council delivered 20 judgments on appeals from Jamaica.

During the same period, Anderson revealed that the CCJ delivered 43 judgments on appeals from Barbados; 28 from Belize and 52 from Guyana.

He said from the time the CCJ began formal hearings in 2005, to October 2023, 308 judgments have been delivered by the regional court.

Given the data, noted constitutional lawyer Michael Hylton KC told the symposium that it appeared that the law lords (judges) in the UK are spending “much less time and giving much less attention” to Privy Council appeals.

He pointed out, for example, that the Privy Council is slated to hear only three appeals from four countries this court term, down from 22 it heard over the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, attorney and parliamentarian Delroy Chuck, the man responsible for Jamaica’s Justice Ministry, appears to have been singing a different tune from his local and regional legal counterparts.

On July 31, 2022, Chuck told reporters following a church service celebrating 60 years of Jamaica’s Court of Appeal, that he was of the view that the local appeal court could replace the Privy Council as the country’s final appellate court.

Delroy Chuck

“Quite frankly, I have always felt that when we leave the Privy Council, we should have a Jamaica final court,” said Chuck.

“That has always been my position; it may well change depending on circumstances, but that has always been my position,” he posited.

In December of 2021, Jamaican Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes, however, expressed a different view from that of Chuck, and called for the CCJ to be Jamaica’s final appellate court.

Sykes, in outlining his arguments in a newspaper interview at the time following a function, said he was concerned about the low number of rulings being handed down by the Privy Council.

He argued that in contrast, the CCJ, since its establishment in 2005, has produced a substantial body of work, which validates the wide ranging calls for it to be Jamaica’s final court of appeal.

Additionally, Sykes said the CCJ judges are well-trained.

He went on to say that, “It is not a situation where I think the Privy Council was a bad court, but I think there comes a time in the life of every nation when you have to take full and final responsibility for all of your affairs, and the legal system is just one of them.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes

“We have had political Independence for over 50 years, so why not entrust the development of our law to people within our region. So I think time has come, and it should become a reality,” Sykes declared then.

Also in December of 2021, retired Court of Appeal judge Hilary Phillips concurred with Sykes’ views on the final appeal court issue, noting the high costs associated with taking cases to the Privy Council.

She also lamented the hurdles faced by many Jamaicans to acquire UK visas to access the court.

“You can’t call a court your final court and only one or two matters are being dealt with every year, particularly when so many matters are being dealt with in the (local) Court of Appeal,” Phillips indicated.

In the final analysis, the question of the final court of appeal for Jamaica is more than a legal matter for some.

It is about a symbol of national identity for some, while others view the start of the process and the ultimate final choice as a testament to Jamaica’s ongoing journey towards full self-governance and autonomy.

However, there are fears, some unfounded, that true justice might not reach Jamaicans, due to purported familiarity of the judges in the region with those practising law.