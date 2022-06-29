CCTV captures lorry overturning, spilling crates of beer | Loop Jamaica

CCTV captures lorry overturning, spilling crates of beer | Loop Jamaica
CCTV captures lorry overturning and spilling hundreds of crates of beer

This is the dramatic moment a lorry toppled over on a narrow road, spilling hundreds of crates of beer.

The articulated truck was carrying the booze to a wholesale shop when it lost control, going around a bend in the Philippines on June 27.

Hundreds of cases of alcohol were flung from the truck’s cargo container onto the ground as it toppled onto its side and skidded for 30 metres.The foamy liquid drenched the road while the overturned truck blocked oncoming traffic for several hours in Olongapo City, Zambales province.

Investigator Police Corporal Mark Joseph Lising said the accident was caused by “human error”.

“The driver lost control of the steering wheel, and the truck’s load toppled over until the entire vehicle slid down the road,” he said. “There was a downhill slope and the cargo was quite heavy.”

The truck also smashed into a motorcycle and damaged the gate of a house.

Police Corporal Lising said the road was passable once the truck had been towed away and the shards of broken glass had been cleared.

