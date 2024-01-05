Cedella Marley quits as Global Ambassador for the Reggae Girlz Loop Jamaica

Cedella Marley has resigned from her role as Global Ambassador for Jamaica’s national women’s football team effective immediately.

Marley conveyed the announcement through a press release on Thursday. Her decision to step down is attributed to the ongoing issues involving the senior Reggae Girlz World Cup representatives and the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF).

In her statement, Marley cited the current state of affairs as the primary reason for her departure, ending a decade-long partnership with the country’s football governing body.

During this time, Marley pointed out that she collaborated with the JFF to raise funds for the Reggae Girlz, contributing to their qualification for consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cups in 2019 and 2023.

“I must express my disappointment and growing concern with the turn things have taken in recent months. After the World Cup, I was under the impression that we all were committed to working together to build on that success. However, the ever-widening rift between the JFF and the team is very alarming. Numerous overtures to each of you to voice my concern and try to assist with a resolution, continue to be met with noncommittal, generic response,” Marley said in the statement.

Marley outlined her initial commitment to the team’s success, sharing a vision with Captain Horace Burrell.

She joined with the understanding that her role would bring help and support, leading to significant investments from the Bob and Rita Marley Foundations and various partners totaling US$2.7 million since 2014.

Marley emphasized the collaborative efforts with the federation to build a robust women’s program, resulting in historic achievements for the Reggae Girlz.

“We have worked diligently with the federation to build a solid women’s programme. The results of this work speak for themselves as the Reggae Girlz have gone on to make history – not once, not twice but repeatedly,” she noted.

Despite her resignation, Marley expressed her continued support for the Reggae Girlz through the Football is Freedom initiative.