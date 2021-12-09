Celebrating Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibberts’ 79th anniversary of birth | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) an Agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport (MCGES) hosted a Floral Tribute in celebration of the 79th anniversary of the birth of the late Reggae icon Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert.

They did this at his resting place at the National Heroes Park in Kingston on Wednesday, December 8.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange laid the tribute and gave warm remarks in remembrance of the late reggae icon.

(L-R) Chairman of the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) Ewan Simpson; Chairman of the Entertainment Advisory Board Howard McIntosh; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange; granddaughter of the late ‘Toots’ Hibbert – Cressida Rattigan; Lillian Reid, acting executive director, JCDC.

Frederick Nathaniel ‘Toots’ Hibbert, the lead singer and songwriter for the Reggae and Ska band Toots and the Maytals, was one of Reggae’s foundational figures.

Hibberts, a reggae pioneer, performed for six decades and helped establish some of the fundamentals of Reggae music.