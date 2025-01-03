CELEBRATION, SORROW IN A DAY: Cop battling for life after crash

A police man is in hospital battling for his life after the vehicle he was driving crashed in St Ann's Bay.

The incident has left colleagues' of Detective Corporal, Garfield Letford, in shock and somewhat bewildered as according to close friends, the date of the crash is the same day and month that he joined the force.

Reports are that colleagues were making plans to celebrate with the lawman, who has served 28 years in the force.

Reports are that at about 12:55 pm, on January 27, the police man was travelling along the Laughland main road vicinity Cranbrook Farm, St Anns Bay, St Ann driving his Blue Mazda 3 Sedan motor car, having being on duty and returned from Kingston and was heading to Discovery Bay to a murder scene.

On reaching a section of the roadway vicinity of Cranbrook Bridge, his vehicle and another vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction collided.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Both injured drivers and lone occupants to their vehicles were removed from respective vehicles by passerby and transported to the St Ann's Bay Hospital, where they were both admitted.

Reports are that the lawman sustained head injuries, which are considered to be serious.