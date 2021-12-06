Celebrity Closet returns for 4th staging this Saturday | Loop Jamaica

The New Wave Celebrity Closet has returned for its 4th staging and will be hosted by Mini Jamaica at its Corporate Area showroom.

Celebrity Closet, conceptualised by Lindsey Lodenquai, is a bargain shopping event selling new and slightly worn clothing, shoes and accessories for women, men and children that have been donated by not only local celebrities, influencers and socialites, but anyone willing to give towards the cause.

Part proceeds go toward establishing a creative programme at a local charity or home in need.

“We’re super excited to be back again this Christmas after being unable to host the event last year due to the pandemic,” Lodenquai said.

“It’s a joy to be working alongside our partners who are equally as interested in giving back to some of the underserved creative communities we have in Jamaica. This year, we’ve expanded to feature a live DJ set, other local vendors and refreshments to sip on as you thrift some amazing bargains straight from the closets of local and international celebs!”

Celebrity Closet will be held on Saturday, December 11 from 9am to 3pm at the Mini Jamaica Showroom, 38-42 Lady Musgrave Road. This year’s staging will feature a live DJ set from New Wave’s own DJ Heatwave Fatalic.

Mini will be offering free test drives of its 2022 model cars.