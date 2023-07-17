Cell phone almost lands man in prison Loop Jamaica

Cell phone almost lands man in prison
A man, who was charged with obtaining money by means of false pretence, narrowly escaped being sent to prison after reimbursing the complainant.

The man, who had advertised an iPhone for sale on a popular social media platform, was set free when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

When the accused appeared in court, the complainant decided against pursuing the matter after being reimbursed for the iPhone, which was purchased from the accused.

According to reports, earlier this year, the accused advertised an iPhone for sale on a social media site, which was answered by the complainant. Arrangements were made, and the accused received payment for the phone.

However, the accused found himself before the courts because he did not deliver the phone as promised, after receiving the funds.

He was subsequently arrested and charged, but was freed after he made full restitution.

