Celtics top Wolves in OT in matchup of NBA’s conference leaders Loop Jamaica

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 45 points — 14 of them in the fourth quarter and another 12 in overtime — as the Boston Celtics beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-120 in a matchup of the two conference leaders Wednesday night to remain perfect at home.

Jaylen Brown had 35 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who are 18-0 at home for the first time in franchise history. Jrue Holiday scored 12, including a corner 3-pointer off an offensive rebound by Derrick White to cap a 14-3 run that gave Boston a 111-109 lead with 26 seconds left in regulation.

With Timberwolves co-owner — and Boston nemesis — Alex Rodriguez sitting courtside, Anthony Edwards hit a pair of free throws to tie it. Tatum missed an off-balance shot at the buzzer that could have won the game in regulation.

Edwards had 29 points and Karl Anthony-Towns scored 25 with 13 rebounds for Minnesota (26-11), which have the best record in the Western Conference and trails only Boston (29-8) overall.

SPURS 130, PISTONS 108

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double in the NBA, leading San Antonio Spurs over Detroit Pistons.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the draft, pulled off the feat in just 21 minutes playing against the franchise that was hoping to land him. Detroit had the league’s worst record last season, but didn’t get the first pick in the draft lottery.

Wembanyama was 6 of 16 from the field, missing all four of his 3-point attempts. The 7-foot-3 French phenom showed his playmaking skills on the break and in the post, setting up teammates with slick passes to surpass his previous season high of seven assists.

The Spurs (6-30) entered the game with the second-worst record in the NBA, with only the lowly Pistons behind them, and a five-game losing streak. Detroit (3-35) have lost six consecutive games since breaking their NBA record-tying 28-game losing streak.

THUNDER 128, HEAT 120

MIAMI (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points, Chet Holmgren added 23 and Oklahoma City Thunder used two big second-half runs to beat Miami Heat.

Jalen Williams finished with 19 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, and Lu Dort scored 14 points and Isaiah Joe added 11. Oklahoma City beat Miami for the second time in the last 10 meetings.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 21 points and Haywood Highsmith had a career-best 19.

Tyler Herro scored 17 points, Nikola Jovic added 15 and Kevin Love had 12 for the Heat. Miami used a late 10-0 run to get within six with 1:08 remaining, but wouldn’t score again.

PELICANS 141, WARRIORS 105

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points. nine rebounds and a pair of steals, helping New Orleans Pelicans jump to a big lead on the way to beating Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry had 15 points and six assists for Golden State coming off a game in which he shot 2 for 14 and missed all nine of his 3-point tries to score nine points — after he’d gone for 25 points or more in the previous four games.

Zion Williamson started for the Pelicans and contributed 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds playing 30 minutes after he began the day questionable because of a bruised right quadriceps.

Moses Moody came off the bench to score 21 points for the struggling Warriors while Klay Thompson finished with 13. Draymond Green’s return following a 12-game league suspension can’t come soon enough to energize the 2022 champions.

CLIPPERS 126, RAPTORS 120

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points after agreeing to a three-year contract extension earlier in the day, Paul George added 29, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and Los Angeles rallied for a victory over Toronto.

Immanuel Quickley paced the Raptors with 25 points, RJ Barrett added 24 and Dennis Schroder had 22 as Toronto fell in Crypto.Com Arena for the second straight night after a one-point loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

The Raptors were missing Pascal Siakam due to back spasms. Toronto has split its six games since acquiring Barrett and Quickley from the New York Knicks.

James Harden (14 points, 11 assists) and Ivica Zubac (12 points, 11 rebounds) both had double-doubles as the Clippers improved to an NBA-best 16-3 since Dec. 1.

JAZZ 124, NUGGETS 111

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had 27 points and nine assists to send the Utah past Denver for its ninth victory in 11 games.

After beating Philadelphia and Milwaukee on the road, Utah earned its third win in five days over an elite team by taking down the defending NBA champions.

Lauri Markkanen added 26 points and 12 rebounds, Collin Sexton scored 22 and John Collins had 15 points for the Jazz (19-20), who shot 55% from the field and finished with 18 fast-break points.

Nikola Jokic scored 27 points and was nearly perfect shooting — 8 for 9 from the floor and 10 of 12 at the foul line — but didn’t get a lot of help. Denver had won six straight road games since a Dec. 6 defeat at the Los Angeles Clippers.

HAWKS 139, 76ERS 132, OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Johnson hit two tying free throws in overtime and then added a go-ahead 3-pointer with 39 seconds remaining, sending Atlanta over Tyrese Maxey and Philadelphia.

Johnson, who had 25 points and 16 rebounds, added two more free throws with 13 seconds remaining to help close it out.

Maxey had 35 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals. Tobias Harris added 32 points for the 76ers, who played without Joel Embiid and suffered their third straight loss.

KINGS 123, HORNETS 98

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 25 points, Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Sacramento beat Charlotte for its second straight victory.

Former Hornets first-rounder Malik Monk added 20 points for Sacramento. De’Aaron Fox scored 19 points, and Sabonis also had seven assists. The Kings improved to 23-14, getting revenge for a 111-104 home loss to Charlotte last week.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 24 points. Terry Rozier added 22, Brandon Miller had 15 and Nick Smith, Jr. 11. Charlotte, at 8-27, has lost 157 man-games because of injury or illness, including starters LaMelo Ball (20), Mark Williams (16), Rozier (11), Gordon Hayward (10).

BULLS 124, ROCKETS 119, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White scored 30 points and Zach LaVine made a big 3-pointer with 1:46 left in overtime, helping Chicago top Houston.

LaVine finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in Chicago’s third consecutive win. DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points on 5-for-19 shooting, and Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 15 rebounds.

LaVine and Vucevic were back in the starting lineup and without minute restrictions for their third game back after being sidelined by injuries.

Despite being held scoreless in the first half, Alperen Sengun had 25 points for the Rockets. Fred VanVleet had 20 points and 10 assists, and Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

PACERS 112, WIZARDS 104

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Indiana overcame star guard Tyrese Haliburton’s absence to beat Washington for its eight win in nine games.

Haliburton, the NBA assists leader and Indiana scoring leader, strained his left hamstring Monday night in a 133-131 home victory over Boston. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Bruce Brown and Bennedict Mathurin each added 16 points for the Pacers. Obi Toppin added 15 points, and Brown also had nine rebounds and six assists.

Jordan Poole led Washington with 28 points. Corey Kispert had 15 points, all in the first half. Deni Avdija also had 15 in the Wizards’ sixth straight loss.