Cena Boss drops Meltdown project | Loop Jamaica

With much uncertainty in the world, music producer and artiste manager Cena Boss is gearing up to bring back the fun and energy in dancehall with his latest up tempo dancehall project, ‘Meltdown’.

“Everyone can dance and enjoy this riddim. Because of the direction our music is heading, we needed a hardcore dancehall beat like this. I went to the drawing board and came up with the name ‘Meltdown’, and it connect wid the world,” the producer whose real name is Fabian Campbell, said.

The Meltdown project features lively cuts by Honormosity, Mister Core and Bellwetha, and is to be released in June in collaboration with G Road Entertainment and Cena Boss Productions.

Cena Boss hails from Dressikie in Gayle, St Mary. He is a past student of Tacky High School and also currently enrolled at Music Business Technology Trainers, spearheaded by Don McDowell.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been in love with music. Music, to me, is the essence of life, and, as a result, I involve music in everything I do. Producing is how I project my vision across the world,” Cena Boss said.

He has been producing for 10 years. Over the past eight years, he has produced music for artistes such as Dicelebrityy; Jimmy Riley, Norris Man, Pressure Buss Pipe, Raine Seville, Sikka Rhymes and recent singles ‘Ride & Die’ by Vida Vici X Blacksan and ‘Di Truth’ by Honormosity. His most successful project has been a single with Gold Gad called ‘Message’.

Cena Boss Productions is located in Kingston, Jamaica and can be found on all social media platforms @CenaBossProductions.