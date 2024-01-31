Century 21 sees strong growth in agent base post-FirstRock integration Loop Jamaica

In less than a year since becoming part of the FirstRock Group, Century 21 is celebrating significant milestones, notably in its expansion of the agent base and the recruitment of high-calibre professionals.

Among the notable additions to Century 21’s roster are seasoned industry veterans such as Andrea Sweeney, bringing her extensive experience as a business development consultant and broker associate from Re/MAX and Century 21; Gillian Zacca and Elizabeth Tavares-Oliver, both esteemed realtors previously affiliated with Re/MAX; and Collet Kirkcaldy, assuming the pivotal role of general manager, leveraging her wealth of expertise gained from Re/MAX and Century 21.

Under the stewardship of FirstRock, the Century 21 agent pool has witnessed an exponential surge, moving from 45 to 80 within less than 12 months.

Collet Kirkcaldy, General Manager at Century 21 Jamaica, expressed her excitement about the company’s growth, stating, “Being part of Century 21 under the FirstRock Group has been an exhilarating experience. The unparalleled growth and the calibre of professionals joining our team signify a promising future. I am proud to contribute to the success and look forward to continued achievements in the coming years,” she remarked.

The infusion of fresh talent not only bolstered the agent count but also precipitated a significant upsurge in listings, consolidating Century 21’s foothold in the market, FirstRock said.

Jordan Chin, the executive chairman for Century 21 Jamaica, underscored the real estate company’s success under the FirstRock Group.

“The success of Century 21 under the FirstRock Group has created a magnetic pull, attracting industry leaders and fostering unparalleled growth. We are proud of the achievements in the past year and look forward to further elevating our position in 2024, driven by innovation and a commitment to excellence.”