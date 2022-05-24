CFF seminar highlights fragrance trends in a post-pandemic world | Loop Jamaica

Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances Limited (CFF), a company under the Derrimon Trading Group, recently held the second annual staging of their fragrance seminar at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites.

The seminar, hosted in collaboration with their chief partner and supplier, International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), sought to provide knowledge and exposure to local consumers.

It focused on trends in the global marketplace and the introduction of new fragrances and applications for both personal and household products.

Attendees were caught up on specifics in regards to trends that have surfaced since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

Such trends include, but are not limited to hygiene, coupled with the greater desire for wellness and a push towards better self-care.

With this in mind, IFF intricately designed and improved new and existing scents, and provided for attendees in samples to test the smell and feel of the products including fragrances for detergents, bar soaps, shampoos and other necessities.

The samples were supported by technical explanations and background information provided on the specifics of ingredients, as well as, ideas in relation to the use of each individual fragrance or product.

It is through these items that the growing need and expectation of the global markets and manufacturers are expected to cater to the safety and health of humans and the environment, the organisers stated.

The presentation and discussion also sought to explain how by-products of various brands included the formulas and fragrances that would contribute to the production and sale of natural, cruelty-free, sun-protective and pollution sensitive household and personal care products.

In addition to bringing awareness to the technical assistance that can be provided to consumers as well as allowing them to improve their customer offerings.

IFF Commercial Director, Edgar German Lopez Iaffa described the relationship with CFF as “a force and not just in Jamaica but the Caribbean Region.”

He further explained: “this partnership has provided great levels of growth for their company through strategy and evolution. It is with this that we will continue to support CFF as they seek to educate the Jamaican consumers.”

General Manager of CFF Janice Lee was pleased with the turnout and interest of participants that attended the seminar.

“We really wanted our customers and individual interested in creating their own line products to have an opportunity to see a wider picture of the global fragrance industry, which will allow them to improve their customer offerings and to know that Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances can satisfy all their fragrance needs as well as provide the relevant assistance in product application and technical support. We believe that one of our mandates is to provide our loyal customers with a global industry perspective and to show them their potential in growing their businesses,” shared Lee.