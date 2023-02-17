Chaguanas accident claims life of John Doe

Black Immigrant Daily News

AN early morning fatal accident brought traffic almost to a standstill along the north-bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway in Chaguanas on Friday.

A police report said that around 4.30 am, a man attempted to cross the highway when he was hit by a black Nissan Frontier. The car collided with him in the centre lane.

Though the driver attempted to pull away from the pedestrian, the impact killed him after he was thrown several feet in the air.

The driver, a 34-year-old technician contacted the police and when they arrived they observed a man of East Indian descent, slim built, brown in complexion, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with blonde hair clad in grey boxers and grey and white and black plaid shirt. He had several wounds to his foot, back and head.

DMO Dr Joella Singh ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre for autopsy.

Up to midday, there was no positive identification on the man. Chaguanas police are investigating.

