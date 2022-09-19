‘Challenges not insurmountable with Burger King’s help’ Loop Jamaica

Hope, prayer and a determination to succeed backed by a Burger King scholarship are being touted as the recipe for success by several recipients of scholarships and bursaries from the quick-service restaurant.

Burger King Head of Sales & Marketing, Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe said, “Our 2022 scholars, especially the tertiary awardees have shown us that all is not lost for Jamaica. Despite facing seemingly insurmountable difficulties, they have excelled at levels that are impressive. Burger King is proud and happy to have them join our family of scholarship recipients.”

Shaquille Brown (2022 Rodwell Lake Scholar), who has been admitted to study Biochemistry at The University of the West Indies (UWI) said that “the value of education is something that I have understood since a very young age. Neither of my parents had an opportunity to attend college and faced many struggles in their personal and professional lives because of this.”

He said the struggle particularly affected his mother who raised seven children.

“She made a commitment early in my life to do everything within her power to instil in me a love of learning and an understanding of the importance of hard work and dedication.”

Anthony Parker 2022 BK Bursary recipient) said: “Excellence is not a gift but a skill that takes practice. We do not act ‘rightly’ because we are excellent. We achieve excellence by acting ‘rightly.’ These words of Plato have been my guide since I was 15 years old, I was in grade nine and about to choose the subjects that I needed to pursue my career choice. From this statement, my understanding is that excellence comes through a lot of hard work, you may not feel motivated to get up every day to push yourself, but you should know what your goal is and work towards achieving that goal, that way you will achieve excellence.”

Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, Head of Sales & Marketing presents Anthony Parker with the 2022 Burger King Open Tertiary Bursary (male) at the recent Burger King National Scholarship Awards Ceremony.

Ajani Campbell (2022 BK Open Scholar) shared that his Burger King scholarship has put him on the path to realising his dream of becoming a production manager by attaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Operations Management at the University of the West Indies (The UWI).

Very community-minded, he has served as the president of both the Science and ISCF clubs and the head boy of his high school. He is a member of his community’s police youth club and one of the praise and worship leaders as well as the president of the Youth department in his church.

“I cannot wait to use my degree to help create new innovative solutions and manage them for whichever company I get to work with so that it will serve customers in the best possible way,” Campbell said.

“I come from humble beginnings. I do not know my father. My mother has six of us and my stepfather is really the breadwinner. My life has always been financially difficult. I did not even know how I was going to attend university, because, even though my mother wanted me to do so she just did not have the money to send me. I had to be hunting for scholarships and sponsors. It is difficult, but I am trusting God because He has never failed me. I wanted to go to sixth form but my mom encouraged me to find a job because she did not have the money, but I was adamant about fulfilling my dream. My school gave me free lunch and someone sponsored my CAPE fees.”