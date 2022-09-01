Born at Epernay in 1928, a historic and auspicious vintage year in Champagne, Christian de Billy devoted more than 70 years to the direction of the family enterprise (Maison Pol Roger) founded by his great-grandfather, Pol Roger, in 1849.

Throughout his life, Christian de Billy worked tirelessly to preserve the family character of the business, with special responsibility for the preservation of both its reputation for excellence and its independence.

Christian de Billy, died on 26th August at the age of 93.

His legacy will continue through the hands of his three daughters: Laurence, Evelyne and Veronique, who sit on the Conseil de Surveillance, and of his son Hubert, a member of the Directoire, while his grandson Bastien occupies the role of Secretaire General of Pol Roger, to which he was appointed in October 2020.

Christian de Billy’s long career was distinguished by a number of key decisions which were to form the enduring “model” of Pol Roger.

Convinced of the need both to refresh the image of the Pol Roger brand and to diversify the offering, he launched the Ros? Vintage Cuv?e in 1961 and the Blanc de Blancs Vintage Cuv?e in 1965; masterminded the creation of the Pol Roger Cuv?e Sir Winston Churchill 2012 and presided over its launch on the market in 1985, twenty years after the statesman passed away.

Churchill drank – according to a Sky News article – an estimated 42,000 bottles of Pol Roger Champagne throughout his life, according to researchers who combed through his wine merchant’s bills and studied the written accounts of his massive booze intake.

The legendary British bulldog was a boozehound who also drank claret and cognac.

Pol Roger Cuv?e Sir Winston Churchill 2012 has been released in his honour and is selling steadily in Australia despite the US$395 price tag.

Finally, Billy oversaw the creation of Pol Roger’s UK subsidiary in 1990, with a view to consolidating the presence of the brand in its leading export market – this action had significantly contributed to obtaining, in the early 2000s, the Royal Warrant delivered by Queen Elizabeth II.

His exceptional courtesy, his deep knowledge of the vineyards and his warm personality contributed richly to the promotion of the appellation, whether in France or abroad.

Who knew ‘abroad’ included Jamaica?

The Pol Roger roots were extended to Jamaica when the Grizzle family opened the family-run hotel Charela Inn and French restaurant Le Vendome in Negril, Westmoreland.

And 42 years later remains one of the restaurants’ best-sellers, imported annually from France.

The Royal-approved vino is pronounced Pol Roh-zher, and is poured for dinner at Le Vendome Restaurant, the Caribbean’s exclusive seller.