Champion trainer Jason DaCosta has keys to Saturday’s feature

Champion trainer Jason DaCosta looks all set to continue his dominance of top-class feature races at Caymanas Park with foreign-bred horses after sweeping the top two places in last weekend’s SVL 23rd Anniversary Trophy with Americans I AM FRED and IS THAT A FACT.

DaCosta’s United States-bred runners, Oakridge Farms’ three-year-old filly, DIGITAL ONE, and four-year-old closer, FRED THE GREAT, are ante-post favourites for Saturday’s divided Hubert Bartley Trophy at seven-furlongs.

In division one, DIGITAL ONE takes a third crack at overnight-allowance runners after going unbeaten in three consecutive races as a two-year-old late last season. Making her three-year-old debut in May, DIGITAL ONE was outsped by WALL STREET TRADER.

Returning earlier this month in the Liu Chie poo Trophy at a mile, DIGITAL ONE was dragged on the lead by NEO STAR, who recently ran prominently in races against two of the country’s best campaigners, ATOMICA and IS THAT A FACT.

After disputing and chasing splits NEO STAR’s splits of 23.4 and 34.1 and 47.1, DIGITAL ONE was left flat-footed when the speedster quickened at the three-pole in 59.3. Chasing 1:13.0 into the lane, DIGITAL ONE weakened a furlong and a half out, relegated to fourth while EASY AS A. B. C closed to overhaul NEO STAR.

Facing weaker rivals, DIGITAL ONE should use her pace to run BURLAP, MILOS and POWER off their legs and stay on strongly in the stretch run under leading jockey Tevin Foster.

Robert Halledeen is aboard FRED THE GREAT in division two. Often slowly into stride, the American got a good warm-up at five furlongs straight earlier this month, closing fast at five furlongs straight behind fellow American JOY IS GOLDEN.

FRED THE GREAT appeared in great shape at exercise last Saturday, galloping five and a half furlongs in 1:08.2, a fifth quicker than stablemate SUNSET SILHOUTTE, who partnered PROVOCATIVA in 1:08.3.

First post for Saturday’s 11-race card is 11:40 am.