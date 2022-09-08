Champions Patriots pick up first victory at CPL 2022 Loop Jamaica

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ title defence of the men’s edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) got a boost on Thursday when they defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets for their first victory.

The Patriots laid down the gauntlet from the first ball at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium, in St Lucia, with Sheldon Cottrell and Duan Jansen frustrating the batters.

Jansen took the early wicket of Paul Stirling.

Chandrapual Hemraj played a patient innings to build a platform, scoring 43 runs, before captain Shimron Hetmyer displayed some attacking intent to take his side to 162 for six off their allotted 20 overs.

The Patriots then replied with 163 for six to win the match with two balls to spare. They took a patient approach to the chase after losing the valuable wicket of Evin Lewis for 10 in the second over.

Andre Fletcher went on to score 41 runs for the Patriots before his dismissal but the wickets of both Dwayne Bravo (4) and Darren Bravo (21) in the 16th over had seemingly ended the Patriots’ chances of a win. However, Jansen and Dwaine Pretorius combined in the final overs with a 55-run partnership to guide the side to a remarkable win.

Jansen scored 23 not out from 15 balls while Pretorius hammered 27 not out from 12.

The Patriots are now third in the CPL standings with four points from five matches the same as second-place Jamaica Tallawahs, which have played three games.

Barbados Royals are leading the six-team competition with maximum six points

Guyana Amazon Warriors remain in last place with a point.