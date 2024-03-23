Champs 2024: Alliah Baker reigns supreme with Class One sprint double Loop Jamaica

Alliah Baker of Hydel High was in a class of her own, winning the Girls’ Class One 200m gold to complete sprint double on the fifth and final day of the 2024 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Just three days after winning the 100m, which was achieved with a personal-best time of 11.31, the 18-year-old stormed to the 200m title in 23.89 (-0.4m/s) and is now the fastest schoolgirl this year over both distances.

The time of 23.89 exceeds her prior personal best of 24.27 set during the semi-finals last Friday.

In an incredible sprinting showpiece, Baker powered away in the homestretch as Brittaney McCormack of Bridgeport High came through to secure silver with a time of 24.44. Chevauna Grant of Titchfield High held on for the bronze in 24.46.

Meanwhile, Kingston College’s (KC) Amal Glasgow of St Vincent and the Grenadines secured the Boys’ Class One title in a blanket, two days after taking silver in the 400m.

Glasgow came from behind in an exciting race to beat Gary Card of Wolmer’s and the 400m champion Marcinho Rose, also of KC, on the line.

Glasgow clocked 21.22 (-0.1m/s) to finish 100th of a second ahead of Card (21.23). Another 100th of a second behind in third was Rose, with a time of 21.24.

Mario Ross from Wolmer’s Boys, Teixiera Johnson from Hydel, and Natrece East from Wolmer’s Girls also achieved sprint doubles.

Ross secured the Boys’ Class Three sprint double by winning the 200m in 22.21 (-1.7m/s), defeating Calabar’s Ched Brown (22.54) and Jamaica College’s (JC) Oneil Lawrence (22.73).

Johnson secured the Girls’ Class Four sprint double by winning the 200m in 25.44 (-4.8m/s). Her teammate Tyecia McDonald was second in 25.91, while Mick-Kayla Gardener finished third in 26.11.

East clinched the Class Three sprint double with a victory in the 200m in a time of 24.29(-3.4m/s), beating Kimberly Wright (24.70) of Immaculate and Sashana Johnson (24.80) of Hydel.

Meanwhile, Shanoya Douglas of Muschett High continued her impressive form to win the Girls’ Class Two 200m gold to complete a double victory.

Douglas recorded a solid time of 23.93 (-3.5) to comfortably fend off the challenge from 100m champion Theianna-Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen, who took second place in 24.31. Shemonique Hazle of Hydel High finished third with a time of 24.38.

Johan-Ramaldo Smythe secured the Boys’ Class Two 200m title, adding a historic second gold medal to Muschette High’s tally.

Smythe, who placed fourth in the 100m event on Wednesday, claimed victory in the 200m with a time of 21.35 (-3.8), beating William Knibb’s Jabari Matheson (21.64) and JC’s Malaique Dennis (21.87).