Champs 2024: Brian Kiprop and Rickeisha Simms win Class 1 1500m titles Loop Jamaica

Kenyan athlete Brian Kiprop from Kingston College (KC) clinched consecutive gold medals at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium with a hard-fought victory in the Boys’ Class One 1500m final on Wednesday.

The first-year Class One athlete faced a challenge from Jamaica College’s Kemarrio Bygrave with 200 metres to go. Bygrave began to gain ground, but there was no catching Brian Kiprop as the Kenyan held on to win in 3:56.81, marking his victory just a year after securing the Class Two title.

Bygrave finished closely behind in 3:57.34, securing second place, while Barrain Smith from St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) took third in 3:59.08. Eltham Gioko, teammate of Kiprop and the top-ranked competitor, dropped to fifth place after sharing the lead with his compatriot for most of the race. He finished with a time of 4:03.84.

Jamaica College’s Samuel Creary (left) battles Kingston College’s Nahashon Ruto.

In a preceding event, JC’s Samuel Creary surprised KC’s Nahashon Ruto to claim victory in the Boys’ Class Two 1500m final. Creary, ranked 21st in the class, surged from behind to win in 4:04.01, narrowly beating Ruto who clocked 4:04.03. Raheem Palmer from Alphansus Davis High secured third place in 4:08.57, while Chris Wanjiku of KC, ranked first, finished in eighth place with a time of 4:21.79.

Additionally, JC’s Cavel Nooks won the Class Two title with a time of 4:20.79, defeating Phillip Palmer from St Jago High (4:21.42) and Bevin Davey from JC (4:22.78).

Rickeisha Simms of Edwin Allen wins the Girls’ Class One 1500m final.

Meanwhile, Edwin Allen’s Rickeisha Simms comfortably secured the Girls’ Class One 1500m crown in 4:30.36, ahead of Cindy Rose (4:32.79) and Kaydeen Johnson (4:33.71) from Hydel.

Ashara Frater of Vere Technical claimed victory in the Girls’ Class Two 1500m in 4:42.76, improving from her fifth-place finish last season. Jovi Rose from Holmwood Technical (4:43.59) and Rhodonna Prince from Bellefield (4:49.19) took second and third place, respectively.

Ashara Frater of Vere wins the Girls’ Class Two 1500m final.

Alikay Reynolds from Alphansus Davis High successfully defended her Class Three 1500m crown, finishing in 4:43.92 ahead of Denique Palmer from Edwin Allen (4:44.37) and Dallia Fairweather from St Mary High (4:46.74).