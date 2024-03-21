Champs 2024: Damor Miller and Alliah Baker win Class One 100m titles Loop Jamaica

Excelsior High sprinter Damor Miller and Hydel High’s Alliah Baker crushed their 100m personal-best times to win the respective Class One titles on day two of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Wednesday night.

Miller, who came into the five-day championships ranked at number 15 in the class, triumphed over his more favoured competitors with a time of 10.37 seconds, surpassing his previous best of 10.39 set just two hours earlier in the semi-finals. He finished ahead of Calabar’s Shaquane Gordon, who recorded a time of 10.37 seconds.

Completing the podium was Kingston College’s (KC) Yourie Lawrence-Clarke, who took the bronze with a time of 10.45 after leading the field.

This victory marked Miller’s first medal at Champs.

Damor Miller, right, of Excelsior wins the Boys’ Class One 100m final.

Baker powered home in 11.34 for the girls’ crown, overtaking Jounee Armstrong of Edwin Allen and Mickayla Gardener of Wolmer’s Girls to lower her previous best of 11.59 set on January 6.

Armstrong finished second in 11.52 while Gardener outpaced Chevauna Grant of Titchfield High for third place. Both athletes were credited with 11.59.

All the 100m gold medal winners achieved personal best times.

Teixiera Johnson of Hydel High secured an unexpected win in the Girls’ Class Four 100m final with a new personal best of 11.87 seconds. Mick-Kayla Gadener from Wolmer’s Girls claimed second place with a time of 12.27 seconds, while the highly favoured Rihana Scott of Ferncourt High finished third with a time of 12.31 seconds.

Natrece East of Wolmer’s Girls dominated her rivals to secure the Class Three title, overcoming her second-place finish from the previous year. She clinched victory with a time of 11.42 seconds, improving her lifetime best of 11.59 from last year. Adora Campbell of St Jago High took second place with a time of 11.52 seconds, while Kerelle Etienne from Edwin Allen finished third with a time of 11.73 seconds.

Thieanna-Lee Terrelonge, the standout sprinter from Edwin Allen, lived up to expectations by winning the Class Two title, although she faced stiff competition from Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High in a thrilling final. The 16-year-old first-year Class Two sprinter claimed victory with a personal best time of 11.22 seconds, just ahead of Dockery who clocked 11.33, also a personal best. Briana Campbell from St Jago High secured third place with a time of 11.48 seconds.

Mario Ross from Wolmer’s Boys edged out Ched Brown of Calabar High in a tight race to claim the Boys’ Class Three title. Ross surged to victory with a massive lifetime best of 10.88 seconds, narrowly ahead of Brown’s time of 10.90 seconds. Naethan Bryan from St George’s College secured third place with a time of 11.02 seconds.

KC’s Nyrone Wade secured the gold in Class Two, as anticipated, with another personal-best time of 10.43 seconds, following his 10.95 seconds run in the semi-finals. Malike Nugent (10.52) of Excelsior and Tavaine Stewart (10.55) of Herbert Morrison ended up taking second and third, respectively.